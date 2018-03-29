All vehicles are currently being held on the M4 eastbound between Uxbridge and Hayes due to a serious accident.

Stationary traffic was reported on the eastbound carriageway between J4 A408 (Heathrow Spur/Uxbridge) and J3 A312 (Hayes), with congestion tailing back to J4b for the M25.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Traffic is currently being held due to a serious collision.

"Emergency services are on scene with our traffic officers. Please consider alternative routes where possible."

See our live blog updates below for more information.

