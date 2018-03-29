All vehicles are currently being held on the M4 eastbound between Uxbridge and Hayes due to a serious accident.
Stationary traffic was reported on the eastbound carriageway between J4 A408 (Heathrow Spur/Uxbridge) and J3 A312 (Hayes), with congestion tailing back to J4b for the M25.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "Traffic is currently being held due to a serious collision.
"Emergency services are on scene with our traffic officers. Please consider alternative routes where possible."
See our live blog updates below for more information.
Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.
It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Accident on hard shoulder
Trapped traffic is now being allowed through as the accident is on the hard shoulder, but a hard closure is still in place at J4.
People travelling on the M4 can expect delays following the “serious collision”.
Five people treated by paramedics
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said one person involved in the collision was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
Four others are being treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene for shock.
We were called at 9.25am to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
One person was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service and four other people were treated at the scene for shock.
The incident was over for firefighters at 10.18am.
Three-vehicle collision
A police spokesman told getwestlondon officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.54am.
There were three vehicles involved in the collision, police said.
Delays of up to one hour
The road closure on the M4 eastbound is causing delays of up to 1 hour and 3 minutes.
Police closed the road at 10.05am after the “serious accident”, which initially blocked the carriageway at around 9.35am.
'Expect delays'
Transport for London has warned road users to use other routes and expect delays as the road remains closed.
'Serious collision' on M4
The eastbound carriageway of the M4 is currently closed due to a serious accident.
There is queueing traffic between J4 A408 (Heathrow Spur/Uxbridge) and J3 A312 (Hayes), with congestion to J4b M25.
Police have now closed the road while all emergency services are on the scene. There is just over one mile of trapped traffic.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.