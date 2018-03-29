The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been rushed to a hospital major trauma centre "as a priority" patient following a serious collision on the M4 which led to the full closure of the eastbound carriageway.

At around 9.23am on Thursday (March 29), police were called to reports of the crash on the motorway between J4 (Heathrow Spur/ Uxbridge ) and J3 for Hayes .

Traffic was at a standstill after police closed the road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. London Fire Brigade said it involved a motorcycle and a car.

One man suffered serious leg and shoulder injuries, while four other people were treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.23am to the M4, near junction 4, to reports of a road traffic collision.

“We treated a person at the scene - a man - for shoulder and leg injuries. We took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.

“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew."

Motorists faced delays of up to an hour as police blocked off the road for nearly 40 minutes, with congestion tailing back to J4b for the M25.

Highways England advised people to avoid using the M4 if possible and said: "Traffic is currently being held due to a serious collision."

"Emergency services are on scene with our traffic officers. Consider alternative routes where possible," Highways England said at the time.

The road was reopened at 10.40am.

