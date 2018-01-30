Motorists have been urged to avoid the M40 northbound and the A40 out of town after a collision on Tuesday morning (January 30).

Two lanes were blocked earlier on the M40 between J1 and J1A near Uxbridge and Denham.

Emergency services arrived and made the scene safe, clearing vehicles to the hard shoulder.

After the collision, traffic heading out of town on the A40 was "very heavy" due to tailbacks and delays reached up to an hour at 8.10am.

We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates as we get them.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .