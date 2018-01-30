Motorists have been urged to avoid the M40 northbound and the A40 out of town after a collision on Tuesday morning (January 30).
Two lanes were blocked earlier on the M40 between J1 and J1A near Uxbridge and Denham.
Emergency services arrived and made the scene safe, clearing vehicles to the hard shoulder.
After the collision, traffic heading out of town on the A40 was "very heavy" due to tailbacks and delays reached up to an hour at 8.10am.
Traffic beginning to ease
Traffic is beginning to ease on the A40 after the earlier accident on M40 Northbound between J1 A40 (Denham Roundabout) and J1A M25.
At around 8.10am, motorists were facing delays of up to an hour on the road after the crash between a lorry and car.
Lorry and car in collision
Reports suggest the collision northbound was between a lorry and a car on the M40.
All lanes have now reopened but congestion is tailing back on the A40 to Hillingdon Circus.
A40 into town
On top of the delays out of town, lane one is blocked on A40 Westway into town where it goes over Northern Roundabout.
This is due to a broken down bus and Transport for London have warned about possible delays.
Crash location
The collision, on the M40 near Denham in Buckinghamshire, has led to severe delays during rush hour.
Vehicles involved in the crash have been moved onto the hard shoulder by emergency services.
Traffic on A40
There are long delays on the A40 northbound after a collision on the M40 near Uxbridge and Denham this morning.
Delays have reached up to an hour and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.