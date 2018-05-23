The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers have been warned of further M25 traffic delays the day after a multi-vehicle crash completely closed it.

The motorway was shut anticlockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 15 at 3.15pm on Tuesday (May 22) following a collision between a jackknifed lorry and several cars.

There was also diesel spillage from Junction 16 (for the M40) to Junction 15 (for the M4) and Highways officers had to force traffic off at Junction 16 on the anticlockwise carriageway.

While the diesel spillage has been cleared, the incident continues to cause congestion on the M25 from Junction 17 to Junction 15 on Wednesday (May 23) with motorists warned of delays.

Lane one (of four) remains closed on Wednesday "for safety" as a concrete barrier has to be replaced following the crash.

Temporary barriers have been put up following the crash and repairs to the damaged one are to be carried out on Wednesday evening, according to travel information service Inrix.

Highways England tweeted the following reminder to motorists on Wednesday: "REMINDER -One lane remains closed on the M25, anti-clockwise between Junction 16 and Junction 15.

"Concrete barrier has had to be replaced following a traffic collision yesterday, with the lane remaining closed through today for safety. Traffic back to Junction17 MapleCross."