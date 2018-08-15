Motorists are facing travel chaos on the M25 anticlockwise this morning after a crash between two cars and a lorry near Heathrow Airport.

Three lanes are closed due to the crash on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction15 M4 J4B to J14 Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4).

There is congestion now tailing back to J16 (M40 interchange), while traffic is also being affected on the M4 as a result of congestion in the area.

Lanes one and two (of five) which are they dedicated lanes to come off at J14 are closed.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Three lanes (of 5) are closed on the M25 anti-clockwise between J15 and J14 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Delays are building on approach."

