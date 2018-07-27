A broken down car on the M25 clockwise is causing delays of up to 35 minutes near the M4.
Two lanes were closed on the motorway this morning (Friday, July 27) due to the broken down car.
All lanes have now been reopened but there are still delays of up to 35 minutes for motorists travelling on the M25 clockwise.
The car broke down at Junction 15 on the M25, for the M4 (Thorney Interchange).
There is now congestion tailing all the way back to Junction 13, for Staines.
Motorists travelling on the clockwise carriageway should expect delays in the area.
We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates on this incident and any others this afternoon in our live blog below.
Congestion to M25 J12
Congestion is now tailing back from J15 to J12 (M3 interchange).
Travel time remains at around 30 to 35 minutes after the lanes reopened a little earlier.
Issues elsewhere on the M25
It’s a Friday afternoon so the M25 always tends to resemble a car park at this time of the week.
There is also slow traffic on the M25 clockwise after Junction 8 in Surrey, that’s the Reigate turn-off.
This is partly due to an earlier accident and a broken down vehicle.
Congestion goes all the way back to Junction 6 for Godstone and the delays you can expect on this stretch are between 25 and 30 minutes.
Where did the car break down?
Travel time up to 35 minutes
Travel time on the clockwise carriageway through the affected stretch of the motorway is up to 35 minutes.
Motorists should expect delays as traffic in the area returns to normal.
Long delays on M25 clockwise
There is very slow traffic on the M25 clockwise after a vehicle broke down at J15 for the M4 (Thorney Interchange).
Congestion is tailing back to J13 on the M25, for Staines.
Lane three and four were closed earlier while the vehicle was moved from the carriageway.
All lanes have now been reopened but motorists are still facing long delays.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates as we get them.