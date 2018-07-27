A broken down car on the M25 clockwise is causing delays of up to 35 minutes near the M4.

Two lanes were closed on the motorway this morning (Friday, July 27) due to the broken down car.

All lanes have now been reopened but there are still delays of up to 35 minutes for motorists travelling on the M25 clockwise.

The car broke down at Junction 15 on the M25, for the M4 (Thorney Interchange).

There is now congestion tailing all the way back to Junction 13, for Staines.

Motorists travelling on the clockwise carriageway should expect delays in the area.

We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates on this incident and any others this afternoon in our live blog below.