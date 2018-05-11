There is queuing traffic and severe delays on the M25 following reports of a crash on Friday afternoon (May 11).
Two lanes are closed following a collision between Junction 16 and Junction 17 at around 3.50pm.
Lanes three and four (of four) are closed approaching the "Give Peas a Chance" rail bridge and traffic has been building since.
There are delays due to an accident on M25 clockwise between Junction 16 M40 and Junction 17 A412 (Maple Cross) with congestion backing up as far as Junction 13 A30 (Staines).
Motorists can expect delays on the motorway for at least an hour, according to Highways England - with traffic logjamed clockwise.
Five cars involved in crash that brought M25 to a standstill
South Central Ambulance Service confirmed five cars were involved in the collision that caused queuing traffic at 3.39pm.
No one was seriously hurt in the collision, but one man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
M25 lanes have reopened
Two lanes which were closed clockwise on the M25 following a “multi-vehicle crash” between J16 and J17 have since reopened.
Emergency services attend "multi-vehicle" collision
South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed the M25 crashed involved several vehicles and five men were assessed for injuries. One had sustained minor injuries and was treated by ambulance officers at the scene.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said:
“We were notified by Thames Valley Fire control room at 3.39pm about a multi-vehicle collision on the M25 clockwise between junctions 16-17. We sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene. There were five patients (all male) involved, only one of whom had sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.”
Image from the scene shows a long queue of traffic
Motorists are currently stuck in a traffic jam on the M25 between Junction 16 and Junction 17.
Traffic jam at the “Give Peas a Chance” bridge
There is queuing traffic on the M25 towards the famously graffitied “Give Peas a Chance”.