There is queuing traffic and severe delays on the M25 following reports of a crash on Friday afternoon (May 11).

Two lanes are closed following a collision between Junction 16 and Junction 17 at around 3.50pm.

Lanes three and four (of four) are closed approaching the "Give Peas a Chance" rail bridge and traffic has been building since.

There are delays due to an accident on M25 clockwise between Junction 16 M40 and Junction 17 A412 (Maple Cross) with congestion backing up as far as Junction 13 A30 (Staines).

Motorists can expect delays on the motorway for at least an hour, according to Highways England - with traffic logjamed clockwise.

We will be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates as we get them here.