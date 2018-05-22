There is heavy traffic on the M25 which is partially closed between junction 15 and junction 16 following reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a jacknifed lorry.
According to traffic information service Inrix, the collision happened between a lorry and several cars shortly before 3pm.
The M25 was closed clockwise, causing stationary traffic, following the accident between Junction16 M40 to Junction 15.
As well as tailbacks there was also spillage of diesel from junction 16 M40 to junction 15 M4 and congestion on M25 to Halfway before J17 A412 (Maple Cross).
Highways officers are reportedly forcing traffic off at J16 on the anticlockwise carriageway.
The incident is affecting traffic going to Heathrow Airport and there is also a lane out on the clockwise for emergency services.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.
Here’s the latest from Highways England. It looks like one lane will continue to be closed overnight while they work to resurface the road where it was damaged in the collision.
According to Thames Valley police the M25 has now reopened following an earlier collision between a jacknifed lorry and several vehicles.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
The road has now re-opened and traffic is beginning to flow again.
The M25 remains closed at Junction 16 following a diesel spillage caused by a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. A car and a jacknifed lorry involved in the collision have been moved to the hard shoulder. Trapped traffic is now being gradually released into lanes two, three and four.
Eyewitness, Yad Deen, posted this footage of the crash on Twitter, he described the collision as “the worst accident I’ve seen in England.”
The jacknifed lorry involved in a collision with several vehicles on Tuesday afternoon belongs to Italian-based firm Lannutti, which describes itself as a “freight, transport and integrated logistics provider.”
According to Gerrards Cross Fire brigade, only minor injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 this afternoon. But images taken by fire officers at the scene show the terrifying extent of damage done to one on the vehicles involved in the collision.
A shocking picture taken at the scene of the M25 collision shows the jacknifed lorry involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
The M25 is now fully closed following a multi-vehicle collision between a jacknifed lorry and several cars, according to Highways England.