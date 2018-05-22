There is heavy traffic on the M25 which is partially closed between junction 15 and junction 16 following reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a jacknifed lorry.

According to traffic information service Inrix, the collision happened between a lorry and several cars shortly before 3pm.

The M25 was closed clockwise, causing stationary traffic, following the accident between Junction16 M40 to Junction 15.

As well as tailbacks there was also spillage of diesel from junction 16 M40 to junction 15 M4 and congestion on M25 to Halfway before J17 A412 (Maple Cross).

Highways officers are reportedly forcing traffic off at J16 on the anticlockwise carriageway.

The incident is affecting traffic going to Heathrow Airport and there is also a lane out on the clockwise for emergency services.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the incident here.