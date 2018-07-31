Commuters across the region are facing long delays on the M25, M4 and M40 due to a series of accidents this morning (Tuesday, July 31).

There is slow traffic because of a three-car collision on the M4 westbound from Junction 7 (Slough West) to Junctions 8 and 9 (Maidenhead).

There's congestion now tailing back to the outskirts of west London at Junction 5, although all lanes have now been reopened after the crash.

As well as the M4 crash, there is queueing traffic due to an accident on the M40 southbound from Junction 4 (High Wycombe, Handy Cross Roundabout) to Junction 3 (Loudwater).

All lanes have been reopened but travel time is currently 15 minutes. Lane one of three was briefly closed until 8.25am after two cars collided at around 8.10am.

Finally, there is very slow traffic because of a two-car crash on the M25 anticlockwise after Junction 12 (M3). Congestion goes back to Junction 13 (Staines). All lanes have now been reopened but delays remain.

We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates this morning in our blog below.