Commuters across the region are facing long delays on the M25, M4 and M40 due to a series of accidents this morning (Tuesday, July 31).
There is slow traffic because of a three-car collision on the M4 westbound from Junction 7 (Slough West) to Junctions 8 and 9 (Maidenhead).
There's congestion now tailing back to the outskirts of west London at Junction 5, although all lanes have now been reopened after the crash.
As well as the M4 crash, there is queueing traffic due to an accident on the M40 southbound from Junction 4 (High Wycombe, Handy Cross Roundabout) to Junction 3 (Loudwater).
All lanes have been reopened but travel time is currently 15 minutes. Lane one of three was briefly closed until 8.25am after two cars collided at around 8.10am.
Finally, there is very slow traffic because of a two-car crash on the M25 anticlockwise after Junction 12 (M3). Congestion goes back to Junction 13 (Staines). All lanes have now been reopened but delays remain.
We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates this morning in our blog below.
Where did the M40 northbound crash take place?
M4 eastbound delays
There’s heavier traffic than normal on the M4 eastbound from Junctions 8 and 9 to Junction 7, the Huntercombe Spur (Slough West).
Residual delays are being caused from drivers slowing down to look at the earlier accident on the opposite side.
Lanes two and three on the westbound carriageway were closed until 7.45am after a collision at around 6.45am.
Residual delays remain on the M4 westbound as well.
Another crash on the M40 near Junction 4
There’s queuing traffic on the M40 northbound in Buckinghamshire due to people slowing down to look at an accident on the opposite side.
The car is now on the hard shoulder on the M40 southbound between Junction 4, the A404 (High Wycombe, Handy Cross Roundabout) and Junction 3, the A4094 (Loudwater).
All lanes have been reopened. Travel time is 20 minutes.
M40 northbound crash
There are two lanes closed with queuing traffic and delays due to an accident on the M40 northbound from Junction 2, the A355 (Beaconsfield) to Junction 3, the A4094 (Loudwater).
Travel time is 15 minutes at the moment and lanes three and four are closed.
Delays across the region
Commuters across the region are facing long delays due to a series of accidents this morning.
There is currently slow-moving traffic on the M25 anticlockwise, M40 southbound and M4 westbound.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates as we get them.