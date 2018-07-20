Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friday (July 20) has the dubious honour of being named 'Frantic Friday', one of the busiest days on the roads across the UK.

Motorists are being warned to expect major delays on some of the major roads in and around London as huge numbers flood in and out of the capital.

The biggest driving force behind all the traffic is the beginning of summer holidays in England and Wales, which means drivers are expected to make around 9 million individual journeys for leisure purposes between Friday and Sunday (July 22).

As well as the usual commuter traffic on a Friday night, the RAC believes as many a 3.8 million additional leisure journeys will be made, competing for space on the roads.

For many people desperate to start their summer breaks, it could prove to be a "Frantic Friday", tha RAC has warned.

Some of the major routes in west London which might be impacted include the M3 towards Surrey, the A40 and M40 towards Oxfordshire and the Midlands, the A4 and M4 towards Berkshire, Bristol and Wales, the A406 North Circular and the M25.

What's more, a single breakdown or crash on one of these major routes into and out of London could lead to major delays to a huge number of motorists.

Saturday's leisure traffic is not far behind, with the RAC predicting about 3.2 million leisure trips being made, while Sunday is likely to see 2.2 million.

The RAC's research suggests that over the 16 days from July 20 to August 4, a total of 34 million individual leisure trips will be undertaken, peaking on Saturday (July 28), expected to see around 4.5 million journeys.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: "This weekend tends to be one of the busiest on the roads for leisure journeys, second only to Easter and Christmas.

"On some popular routes, this may well mean gridlock, especially through the second half of Friday when commuters and holidaymakers will be sharing space on the same stretches of the UK’s roads. As a result, it will almost certainly feel like a ‘frantic Friday’ for some.

"The next peak after this weekend will be Saturday 28 July according to our research, by which time the vast majority of schools in England and Wales will have broken up for the summer.

"And if the weather remains fine, that could lead to many more people deciding to jump in the car to enjoy a short notice ‘staycation’, adding to the weight of traffic.”

Joshua Kidd, data scientist at traffic analysts Inrix, said: "Our data suggests that the UK’s major transport corridors will be worst affected as the country’s schools break for the summer. As a result, the shortest routes to popular holiday destinations may not be the quickest.

"Drivers should ensure they check live traffic reports before setting off and consider using alternative routes to avoid the worst of the congestion.

"If possible, they should also try to leave early morning or in the evening, as the midday and early afternoon periods will be the busiest times to travel.”

The RAC’s Rod Dennis added: “Where possible, we’d recommend drivers try to avoid the busiest times on the roads – or just allow for a longer journey by planning in enough stops, especially if travelling with young children.

“It’s also essential drivers know their vehicles are up to the job before setting off on a long drive – there are few worse ways to start a summer holiday than being stuck at the side of the road. A 10 minute check of the condition of the tyres on a car (and on a trailer or caravan if you have one), and of the oil and coolant levels, could save hours of misery.”