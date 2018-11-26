Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver on the M25 was allegedly assaulted by a fellow motorist for reportedly driving erratically and hitting other cars - but they had actually suffered a stroke.

Police were called to the motorway, near the junction for Heathrow Airport, on Saturday (November 24) at around 10.15am to reports of a drunk driver.

But later officers discovered the motorist - a man in his 40s - had suffered a stroke at the wheel.

Surrey Police officers are investigating the behaviour of other drivers who stopped to restrain the man before it was understood what had happened, according to a Surrey Live report.

A spokeswoman for Surrey Police said: “It came in to us as a drink driver. The car was trying to get to the hard shoulder and in the process of getting to the hard shoulder he collided with a few other cars and then crashed into the barrier.

“A number of other motorists also pulled over and tried to detain the driver who was later found to be having a medical episode [by paramedics]."

Police are specifically looking for a man on a motorbike who allegedly punched the driver who had suffered from a stroke.

Surrey Police added: "[We had a report] it was a motorcyclist who assaulted the man with a punch.

"The driver of the motorcycle wasn’t involved in any collision. The motorcyclist then quickly left the scene.”

A police appeal first came to light about the M25 incident on Twitter.

On Saturday local police tweeted that the collisions happened between Junctions 14 and 13 of the motorway.

They added: "Driver reported to be drunk & hitting other cars but was actually having a stroke.

"Was assaulted by a passing motorist.

"If you saw anything please call Surrey Police ref P18281601."

The victim of the assault was driving a blue Alfa Romeo at the time he suffered a stroke and lost control.

The victim was taken to St Peter’s Hospital by ambulance who confirmed the man was having a “medical episode” which they believed to be a stroke.

Police continue to appeal for details of the motorcyclist.

If you saw anything then please contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference P18281601.

