A crash between a car and a lorry is causing delays on the M25 this afternoon (Wednesday, August 1).
One lane is closed due to the crash, which took place on the M25 clockwise carriageway between Junction 15 (the M4) and Junction 16 (the M40) at around 1pm.
There is slow moving traffic on the clockwise carriageway while emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the crash.
Reports suggest the car which was involved in the collision with the lorry this afternoon is now facing the wrong way in lane one, which is currently closed.
An ambulance is currently at the scene, near West Drayton and Heathrow Airport .
We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates in our live blog below.
No injuries sustained
A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said:
“We received an emergency 999 call at 12.33pm with the caller reporting a collision between a car and an HGV just before the turn for the M40 at J16 on the clockwise carriageway.
“We sent an ambulance to the scene of the collision but there were no injuries sustained by anyone involved.”
Traffic easing on M25
Traffic is now easing after the accident on the M25 clockwise.
All lanes have been reopened.
Lane reopens
All lanes have been re-opened on the M25 clockwise.
Ambulance at scene
Reports suggest an ambulance is at the scene of the crash.
Getwestlondon has approached the ambulance service for more information.
Where did the crash take place?
Crash on M25 clockwise
A crash between a car and a lorry is causing delays on the M25.
One lane is closed due to the crash, which took place on the M25 clockwise between J15 M4 JB (Thorney Interchange) and J16 M40 J1A.
There is slow moving traffic clockwise while emergency services remain at the scene, near West Drayton and Heathrow Airport.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.