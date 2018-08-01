A crash between a car and a lorry is causing delays on the M25 this afternoon (Wednesday, August 1).

One lane is closed due to the crash, which took place on the M25 clockwise carriageway between Junction 15 (the M4) and Junction 16 (the M40) at around 1pm.

There is slow moving traffic on the clockwise carriageway while emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the crash.

Reports suggest the car which was involved in the collision with the lorry this afternoon is now facing the wrong way in lane one, which is currently closed.

An ambulance is currently at the scene, near West Drayton and Heathrow Airport .

We'll be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates in our live blog below.