Wheelchair rugby coach Craig Streeper was one of hundreds of motorists who spent hours stuck in traffic following a fatal crash on the M25 this morning (Monday, August 20) .

The 28-year-old coaches up to 10 wheelchair rugby players twice a week at Harrow's Aspire Leisure Centre, in Stanmore.

The London Wheelchair Rugby Club's training sessions run from 12 to 3pm but Mr Streeper had to abandon his plans to hold a coaching session today after he was stuck on a slip road onto the M25 for more than two hours.

Speaking to getwestlondon from the gridlock on the M25 just after midday, and before it was revealed that an 18-year-old man had died in the crash, Mr Streeper said: "I'm stuck in traffic with my carer but the rest of the guys are in training now.

"I left home about 10.15am, we hit traffic at about 10.30 and we've now been here about two and a half hours - the journey normally takes 45 minutes."

He added: "I'm bored but I'm also gutted I missed training, but luckily there's another coach there who can take the session so it's all good."

Mr Streeper who has coached wheelchair rugby for four years and played for 14 years took to Twitter to vent his disappointment at missing training, describing the traffic as a "nightmare".

He tweeted: "Standstill traffic joining the M25 with a two-and-a-half hour delay. Seems like I’m just not supposed to attend wheelchair rugby training at all this month. #Traffic #Nightmare #SetMeFree."

Mr Streeper explained that he had missed training last week too because of a mix up with a carer.

When asked if The London Wheelchair Rugby Club had any big games coming up Mr Streeper said: "We're in the off season at the moment, our first tournament is in October when our league, The Super Series, starts.

"Both our teams are in the first division and last year we came third and fourth in the league."

He added: "I don't feel like I'm letting the team down because they've got a coach there anyway but I feel frustrated - more for myself.

"I just want to get out of here and go to training but it will be finished by the time I get there so there's no point. I'm just going to wait until the next junction and turn around and go home."

Part of the M25 remained closed clockwise until shortly before 1pm when Herts Police completed their investigation.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old man lost his life following a collision with a safety barrier at around 7.30am.

The cause of the crash in which two other passengers, a woman in her 30s and an 11-year-old boy, and the driver, a man in his 30s, were not hurt, is under investigation.

There was residual traffic after the M25 was reopened but this had mostly cleared by 3pm.