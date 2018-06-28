A crash between a car and a van has caused the temporary closure of an M25 anti-clockwise lane near Heathrow Airport on Thursday (June 28).
There is queuing traffic due to debris on the road after the accident, which has caused "spillage on M25 Spur" between J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow Terminal 4) and Western Perimeter Road.
Highways England said on Twitter: "The M25 J14 anti-clockwise exit for Heathrow Airport is BLOCKED due to a collision involving a car and a van. Recovery is on scene."
Vehicles are said to be squeezing past the incident. Recovery vehicles are on the scene in lane one, and Highways England are dealing with a spillage in lane two.
Cars are moving past the crash when safe to do so.
Accident cleared
The M25 anticlockwise lane has been cleared of spillage and debris after the earlier crash.
Both cars have been moved to the hard shoulder and the carriageway is clear.
Motorists may still face some delays as the traffic returns to normal.
'Delays' around airport
The traffic on the M25 anticlockwise has been released after being temporarily blocked.
One lane remains closed for clear-up works at 3.25pm. A Highways England spokesman said:
“Traffic has now been released on the M25 J14 anti-clockwise exit for Heathrow Airport. One lane remains closed at this time for clear-up works.
“Please allow extra time should you be heading to the airport as there are delays in the area.”
M25 crash
