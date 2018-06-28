A crash between a car and a van has caused the temporary closure of an M25 anti-clockwise lane near Heathrow Airport on Thursday (June 28).

There is queuing traffic due to debris on the road after the accident, which has caused "spillage on M25 Spur" between J14 A3113 Airport Way (Heathrow Terminal 4) and Western Perimeter Road.

Highways England said on Twitter: "The M25 J14 anti-clockwise exit for Heathrow Airport is BLOCKED due to a collision involving a car and a van. Recovery is on scene."

Vehicles are said to be squeezing past the incident. Recovery vehicles are on the scene in lane one, and Highways England are dealing with a spillage in lane two.

Cars are moving past the crash when safe to do so.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates below.