A person has died after a serious crash on the M25 forced the closure of the motorway during Monday's rush hour.
The crash at just after 7.30am this morning led to the road being closed clockwise in Hertfordshire between Junction 17 (the A405) and Junction 18 (the A4040).
Emergency services, including police and an air ambulance have been called to the scene.
"Long delays" are being reported and drivers are advised to delay journeys or find alternative routes.
Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic to remain for some time.
Highways England traffic officers are at the scene to help with traffic flow.
Police have said that just one car was involved although traffic website Inrix has reported it involved one lorry and two cars.
According to Highways England, a person has been pronounced dead.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates and traffic information on this incident in our live blog below:
Police appeal for witness after 18-year-old passengers dies in fatal crash
The 18-year-old man who lost his life in a crash on the M25 this morning was one of three passengers. He was in the rear of the car that was driven by a man in his 30s and also contained a woman in her 30s and an 11-year-old boy – who escaped without serious injuries. Police continue to investigate how the car came to collide with a barrier between the main carriageway and the slip road and are urging witnesses to the incident to come forward.
A Herts police spokeswoman said:
“Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M25 are appealing for information and witnesses. It happened clockwise at junction 18, for Rickmansworth and Chorleywood, just after 7.30am today (Monday, August 20). For reasons unknown at this time, a red Peugeot 3008 was in collision with a barrier between the main carriageway and the slip road. As a result of the collision one of the rear passengers – an 18-year-old man – suffered serious injuries and despite paramedics’ best efforts, sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Two of the other three passengers – a woman in her 30s and an 11-year-old boy – were not injured. The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 until 1pm today to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation at the collision site.”
Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said:
“This is a very upsetting incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are very much with his family at this difficult time. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision, and as part of that we are appealing to the public for information. “The motorway would have been very busy at this time of day, with many people commuting to and from work. The collision is likely to have been witnessed by a number of people and we are very keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or saw the vehicle prior to or following the incident. “We have also reviewed CCTV of the collision scene and have identified three vehicles that we are keen to trace as we believe their drivers or passengers may have witnessed what happened.”
Traffic cleared
According to Google traffic the M25 gridlock which followed this morning’s fatal crash has now cleared.
Road closures were lifted between junction 17 and 18 shortly before 1pm and traffic flow has now returned to normal.
Teenager dies in M25 crash
A teenager lost his life in a rush hour crash that closed the M25 this morning.
18-year-old boy died in fatal crash
Herts police confirmed an 18-year-old man died in this morning’s crash on the M25.
A Herts Police spokeswoman said:
“We are now in a position to confirm that an 18-year-old man sadly passed away as a result of this morning’s collision.
“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by our family liaison officers.
“The motorway has been reopened and the closures at junction 18 have now been lifted.”
A person has died
A motorist sadly died in a crash on the M25 this morning, Highways England has confirmed.
The fatal collision happened just after 7.30am and brought the M25 to a standstill while emergency services rushed to the scene and police investigated the incident.
M25 road closure lifted
The M25 road closure put in place between junction 17 and junction 18 following a crash this morning has now been removed, according to travel information service Inrix - but motorists have been warned to expect continued delays as traffic flow returns to normal.
Herts Police still treating M25 crash as "one-vehicle collision"
Herts police has confirmed it is still treating this morning’s crash as a one-vehicle incident after hundreds of motorists were brought to a standstill.
A Herts police spokeswoman said:
“At this stage we are treating this as a single vehicle collision however, if anyone has information they believe could be helpful to the investigation they should please call 101 quoting ISR 126 of August 20.
“We are hoping to issue some further information about this collision shortly.”
According to Google traffic there was a 10-mile traffic jam with many motorists stuck for hours without moving.
Traffic held as road closure removed
Traffic is being held on the M25 as Highway England traffic officers remove a road closure which was put in place following a crash near junction 18.
It warned long traffic delays could continue for some time.
"Recovery and scene clearance" to start as police investigation completed
Police investigating crash to establish how many vehicles involved
Police work to investigate how many vehicles were involved in the crash is ongoing. Herts police said the crash involved just one car this morning but traffic information service Inrix initially reported the collision as involving a lorry and two cars. Herts police has told getwestlondon it will be releasing an updated statement shortly.
'Hero' delivery driver hands out crisps and Redbull to drivers stuck on M25 traffic
A delivery driver has been hailed as a “hero” for handing out crisps and Redbull to drivers stuck in the M25 standstill.
M25 motorists being told to follow"'black diversion" symbol
Motorists are being let off the M25 at junction 17 and are being told to follow the hollow black diversion symbol along the following route:
Join the A412(N) towards Rickmansworth.
Near the town centre, join the A404(N).
Re-join the M25 at J18.
Traffic trapped between closure and crash site released
Highways England has confirmed traffic trapped between the M25 closure and crash site has now been released. Police remain at the scene investigating.
A Highways England spokesman said:
“All of the ‘trapped’ traffic has been released.
At the scene, police investigation is continuing.
The road remains closed.
60 minute delay and approximately a six-mile queue.”
Video shows motorists stuck in total gridlock on M25
One of hundreds of commuters stuck in M25 traffic this morning filmed the gridlock on his phone.
"Full closures remain in place"
According to Herts Police full closures remain in place between junctions 17 and 18 following an earlier crash on the M25.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told getwestlondon: “The latest update on our log says that there remains a full closure in place at Junction 18 and the exit slip to the A404.”
The diversion
Traffic is being diverted from Junction 17, take the third exit towards the A412 towards Maple Cross, then continue towards Rickmansworth. At the A404 junction head towards the A404 (Chorleywood), then continue to rejoin the M25 clockwise at Junction 18.
Picture shows hundreds still stuck in M25 traffic
Drivers stuck in traffic are making light of the M25 gridlock this morning with some cracking jokes on social media.
Traffic allowed to rejoin M25
According to traffic information service Inrix traffic is now able to rejoin the M25 at Junction 18.
East of England Ambulance statement on M25 crash
The East of England Ambulance Service has provided getwestlondon with the following statement on this morning’s M25 crash:
“We were called at 7.35am today (20th August) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M25, clockwise at Junction 18.
Two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer, and the air ambulance from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) were sent to help.”
Video shows motoists stuck in stationary M25 traffic
Motorist, @Withoutcauze posted a video of himself stuck in stationary traffic on the M25 following a crash this morning. Hundreds of drivers have been stuck in the gridlock following a crash between junction 17 and 18 at around 7.30 this morning.
Frustrated drivers describe M25 gridlock as 'nightmare'
"Gridlock!"
Driver Claire Oliver tweeted that the M25 traffic gridlock this morning has meant she’s travelled just 20 miles in and two and a half hours.
"Still working to clear traffic"
Highways England has confirmed it is still working to clear the M25 traffic after the crash between junction 17 and 18 this morning.
Pictures show drivers stuck in massive M25 traffic jam
Exasperated drivers stuck in huge queues on the M25 have reacted in a number of ways. Pictures shared on social media show some motorists having exited their stationary vehicles entirely while one rests their feet on their dashboard.
Bored commuters stuck in M25 traffic get out of cars
Drivers stuck in a huge traffic jam on the M25 have started to get out of their cars after the crash between Junction 17 and Junction 18 brought motorists to a standstill this morning.
Serious crash brings traffic to a standstill
A serious crash on the M25 has caused huge queues this morning.
Traffic brought to a standstill
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M25 following a serious crash this morning.
Hundreds of motorists were caught in a huge traffic jam after part of the road was closed clockwise between junction 17 and 18.
Raymond Docwra was caught in the queue and posted a picture of the gridlock.
M25 motorist caught in huge queues
A Highways England traffic camera shows motorists stuck in a huge traffic jam following a serious crash on the M25 this morning.
"Long delays" following M25 crash
Air ambulance called to single-car collision
Herts Police have confirmed an air ambulance has been called to the scene of a single car collision on the M25 this morning.
A Herts Police spokeswoman said:
“Police are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M25.
The incident occurred on the clockwise carriageway, between junction 17 and 18, just after 7.30am today (Monday, August 20).
The air ambulance is also in attendance.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”