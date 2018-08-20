A person has died after a serious crash on the M25 forced the closure of the motorway during Monday's rush hour.

The crash at just after 7.30am this morning led to the road being closed clockwise in Hertfordshire between Junction 17 (the A405) and Junction 18 (the A4040).

Emergency services, including police and an air ambulance have been called to the scene.

"Long delays" are being reported and drivers are advised to delay journeys or find alternative routes.

Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic to remain for some time.

Highways England traffic officers are at the scene to help with traffic flow.

Police have said that just one car was involved although traffic website Inrix has reported it involved one lorry and two cars.

According to Highways England, a person has been pronounced dead.

