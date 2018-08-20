The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One delivery driver who was stuck with hundreds of motorists on the M25 after a serious crash this morning has been hailed as a "hero" after handing out supplies.

Some motorists were held at a standstill for hours between Junction 17 and Junction 18 after the serious collision at around 7.30am.

But exasperated drivers stuck in queues were greeted by a welcome sight as officers from Herts Police kept the road closure in place as they carried out investigation work.

A kind-hearted delivery driver handed out cans of Red Bull and crisps to people stuck on the clockwise carriageway this morning.

Posting on social media, Twitter user Maddie said: "Big thanks to the delivery driver on the M25 handing out cans of Red Bull and crisps. He’s the real hero #M25."

Another motorist replied with a picture of a Greggs van beside him and added: "Err hello!!! Where are you? Three hours next to this and not a sniff of a sausage roll or cake."

The road closure was removed at around 1pm, according to travel information service Inrix - but motorists have been warned to expect continued delays.

(Image: Andrew Bransby)

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M25 in Hertfordshire has now reopened clockwise, between Junction 17 (the A405 - Heronsgate) and Junction 18 (the A404 - Chorleywood).

"Thanks to emergency services and our traffic officers for their work dealing with this incident, and to road users for your patience. Long delays remain on approaches."