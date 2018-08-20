One delivery driver who was stuck with hundreds of motorists on the M25 after a serious crash this morning has been hailed as a "hero" after handing out supplies.
Some motorists were held at a standstill for hours between Junction 17 and Junction 18 after the serious collision at around 7.30am.
But exasperated drivers stuck in queues were greeted by a welcome sight as officers from Herts Police kept the road closure in place as they carried out investigation work.
A kind-hearted delivery driver handed out cans of Red Bull and crisps to people stuck on the clockwise carriageway this morning.
Posting on social media, Twitter user Maddie said: "Big thanks to the delivery driver on the M25 handing out cans of Red Bull and crisps. He’s the real hero #M25."
Another motorist replied with a picture of a Greggs van beside him and added: "Err hello!!! Where are you? Three hours next to this and not a sniff of a sausage roll or cake."
The road closure was removed at around 1pm, according to travel information service Inrix - but motorists have been warned to expect continued delays.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M25 in Hertfordshire has now reopened clockwise, between Junction 17 (the A405 - Heronsgate) and Junction 18 (the A404 - Chorleywood).
"Thanks to emergency services and our traffic officers for their work dealing with this incident, and to road users for your patience. Long delays remain on approaches."