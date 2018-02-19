The M25 clockwise has been left gridlocked following a collision at junction 18, for Chorleywood in Hertfordshire.

Three lanes were closed because of debris on the carriageway, leading to heavy traffic and severe delays of at least 90 minutes back to junction 16 for the M40.

Lanes two, three and four were shut in between the slip road while the two vehicles were recovered.

Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene following the incident near Rickmansworth, which happened shortly after 9am.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates below.

