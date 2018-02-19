The M25 clockwise has been left gridlocked following a collision at junction 18, for Chorleywood in Hertfordshire.
Three lanes were closed because of debris on the carriageway, leading to heavy traffic and severe delays of at least 90 minutes back to junction 16 for the M40.
Lanes two, three and four were shut in between the slip road while the two vehicles were recovered.
Emergency services and Highways England traffic officers were at the scene following the incident near Rickmansworth, which happened shortly after 9am.
Highways England are asking motorists to find alternative routes
Highways England says there are severe delays travelling clockwise on the M25 in Hertfordshire due to an incident within J18 (Amersham / Watford (W)).
A spokesman said:
“An incident involving a single vehicle has blocked 3 lanes (of 4) causing delays between J15 and J18.
“Emergency services are at scene.
“Road users are advised to consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys.”
The vehicle believed to be involved in the collision
Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit shared a picture of the box van involved in this morning’s crash.
Police posted on Twitter:
“Apologies for delays on M25 junction 17 to 18.
“Three lanes are shut due to a road traffic collision and diesel spillage.”