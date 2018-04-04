Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

April might be known for it's rain , but this year we could be in for a completely different type of shower set to light up the skies.

Stargazers are in for the spectacular display of a Lyrid meteor shower this month - as long as the skies remain clear, that is.

The rare astronomical event is expected to produce as many as 20 shooting stars per hour, according to Belfast Live , so it's well worth keeping an eye out for it.

You're more likely to see the phenomenon on certain days of the month, so read on to find when you can catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower?

The shower will be active between April 16-25. It is expected to peak on the morning of April 22, with the greatest showers predicted to fall just before dawn.

What is the Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrid is considered to be one of the oldest meteor showers known. It is named after the constellation Lyra.

It’s caused when Earth passes through a region of the solar system where there’s lots of debris from a comet called C/186 Thatcher - which was discovered in 1861.

As the bits of debris from the comet crash through the Earth’s upper atmosphere they vaporise, turning into the colourful meteor shower.

The Lyrid Meteor shower usually produces about 20 meteors per hour.

(Image: Daily Record)

Do I need a special kit to see it?

You don't need any kind of special astronomical kit to be able to see the shower.

However your eyes will need to adjust to the darkness in order for you to see it more clearly.

It's recommended that you step outside and look up at the sky 20 minutes before the shower is due to take place. This way your eyes will adjust to the night's sky.

As well as this, wrap up warm - although it is now spring it can still get chilly outside in the evenings.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .