A spectacular Royal Air Force (RAF) parade brought Hillingdon residents out in their thousands on Thursday (June 14).

Servicemen from RAF Northolt and the RAF Central Band marched down Uxbridge High Street to mark the RAF's 100th anniversary.

The RAF is at the heart of Hillingdon's identity as the borough has housed nine RAF bases over the last century.

It is also home to the famous Battle of Britain Bunker which was essential to Britain winning the famous military campaign.

The Freedom of Hillingdon Parade to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force was led by the RAF's Central Band, in full ceremonial attire.

Lines of blue-uniformed airmen marched down Vine Street to the Civic Centre forecourt.

The parade was watched by scores of Uxbridge residents and veterans who lined the streets.

(Image: Royal Air Force (RAF))

Hillingdon Council leader Ray Puddifoot met the procession outside the Civic Centre.

Counciller Puddifoot said: "We are proud of our long association with the RAF and its personnel, and their families are an integral part of our community.

"We are delighted they are exercising their freedom of the borough, not least because it gives us the opportunity to express our thanks for their sacrifices and ongoing commitment to service."

RAF Northolt’s station commander, Group Captain Mike Carver, described the Hillingdon celebrations as a "real privilege" and praised the local community for its "huge" and enduring support.

(Image: Royal Air Force (RAF))

Captain Carver said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to celebrate the Centenary of the Royal Air Force today with the Freedom of Hillingdon parade and an honour to be able to commemorate and celebrate the Royal Air Force, its achievements and personnel past and present.

“We hope it will also inspire future generations to carry the service onwards. The freedom that we all enjoy today has always been fiercely defended by airmen and airwomen along the entire 100 years of the service’s history.

“Though RAF Northolt is now the last remaining station within Hillingdon - within London - and the last remaining Battle of Britain fighter station, we continue to this day in that role of defending the United Kingdom and its people."

(Image: Royal Air Force (RAF))

He added: "Since my first day as station commander at RAF Northolt I have been overwhelmed by, and very grateful for, the huge level of support that we receive from the local community; not only from London Borough of Hillingdon Council but also from residents’ associations, schools, businesses and many others in the local community.

"I’d like to thank everyone for that support; it is vital to us in delivering our outputs for defence.

"I must also thank Hillingdon Council in particular for the superb support their team have given us in organising the Freedom of Hillingdon Parade, and for the entire RAF 100 campaign."