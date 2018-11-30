Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovebox and Citadel festivals are coming back to Gunnersbury Park next summer – and organisers promise to talk to residents about any concerns.

Organisers Mama Festivals made the announcement with Gunnersbury Estate Community Interest Company (CIC) confirming the popular festivals will run on July 12, 13 and 14.

The CIC says it is working with the organisers and Ealing and Hounslow councils to “minimise disruption to the local community” and a website has been set up to update residents.

More than 100,000 people came to the festivals in the summer this year and Rory Bett, MAMA Festivals CEO, wants the local community to be “proud” of the event.

He said: “We are delighted that we have been given the opportunity to return to the stunning surrounds of Gunnersbury Park in 2019 and look forward to working closely with the Gunnersbury Estate CIC and the local community to deliver an event we can all be proud of.

“We are investing a significant amount of time and money to deliver the best possible experience to all our guests and for all of the local residents and businesses, while showcasing the very best Artists and Performers from across the world and we look forward to sharing further information in due course.”

Ealing Common Conservatives updated their website with the event details and claim they have been told changes will be made for last year based on feedback from residents.

They say organisers are working to improve parking and traffic conditions and to manage pedestrian routes into and out of the park.

A schedule for meetings with residents will also be published over the coming months and updates on the event will be added to the dedicated website.

‘Good for the park and good for business’

The CIC say revenue raised from the events will make a “substantial contribution” to the ongoing maintenance and improvement of the park.

The company believes the events will help to ensure the park’s 75 hectares of land and historic buildings – including two Grade II mansions and the Gunnersbury museum – will continue to be enjoyed.

According to CIC, the park is the “perfect venue” for events like these, which will “broaden the range of cultural offers to residents” and provide a “boost to local businesses”.

David Bowler, Gunnersbury Estate CIC CEO said: “The Lovebox and Citadel festivals in Gunnersbury Park will be a key element of the park’s exciting summer live events programme.

“We are putting west London and Gunnersbury Park firmly on the map as one of London’s leading cultural destinations.”

Who’s performing this year?

Acts will not be announced until they are confirmed next year

Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino, Skepta and LCD Soundsystem have performed in years gone by at Lovebox and Foals, Ben Howard, Sigur Ros and Tame Impala at Citadel.

Preparing the event will stretch from July 1 until July 11, with the show days covering July 12, 13 and 14 before a further four days of clearing up.