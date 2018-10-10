Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love it or loathe it - London's most famous example of post-war brutalist architecture has won special protection from future development.

Residents of both the Grade-II listed Barbican and Golden Lane Estates have won their bid for their "iconic" homes to be afforded conservation status.

They were deemed to have special character due to their significance in London's housing history.

The decision comes as interest has revived in the previously maligned modular, modernist and brutalist architectural styles that flourished in the post-war period.

City of London Corporation planning leaders voted unanimously in support of the two estates' residents' associations push to have their slice of London's postwar heritage protected on Monday, October 8.

A residents' petition had raised concerns that an increasing number of developments in the area were encroaching upon the settings of the notable housing estates, which were both built to house inner city residents after much of the Cripplegate ward was flattened during the Blitz.

Today the Barbican is home to nearly 4,000 residents, in its sprawling estate and distinctive tower blocks, and also houses the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the Barbican Arts Centre and Library, and the City of London Girls' School.

Conservation areas are used by local authorities to preserve and enhance areas of historical or architectural interest.

The proposal also protects the 1950s-era modernist Golden Lane Estate, which spearheaded the push for the conservation status, and is regarded as an early model of modern council housing.

The proposal drew support from Historic England, and fielded 163 responses during the public consultation period which ended this February, resulting in the Barbican Wildlife Garden being included in the final plan.

The conservation area will envelope the Barbican Estate, Golden Lane Estate, the Barbican Registered Park & Garden, the Barbican Wildlife Garden, Bridgewater Square and the London Wall Scheduled Ancient Monument west and north of Monkwell Square.

Golden Lane residents association chairman Tim Godsmark said the boundaries had not extended as far as he had hoped, such as including the church and Museum of London in its boundaries.

However, he welcomed the vote, saying Golden Lane captured the early attitude to social housing in London.

"It is supposed to be an example of what housing estates could be. It's got the swimming pools, tennis courts, lots of landscaping features ... back then the landscaping was considered to be just as important as the houses themselves," he said.

"Conservation areas are not just about preserving history, they are about preserving areas with a particular character or setting that is worth preserving."