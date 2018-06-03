Massive flames ripped through a car parked outside an Ealing leisure centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 3).

According to Ealing police "loud bangs" were reported as a car exploded into a ball of flames at the Gurnell Leisure Centre car park.

A dramatic photo of the incident shows a vehicle, parked just behind the leisure centre sign, consumed by giant flames.

Clouds of dark smoke can be seen rising from the blaze turned a car into a fireball.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a vehicle alight just before 4am. The fire was under control by 4.17am.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

A LFB spokesman said: "We were called at 3.57am to a vehicle alight in Ruislip Road East. One Southall fire engine attended.

"There were no reported injuries in the fire and the incident was over for London Fire Brigade at 4.17am."

Ealing Police tweeted about the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, posting: "Loud bangs heard in Gurnell Grove. Car on fire. London Fire on scene and dealing."

The Gurnell Leisure Centre was open as usual on Sunday and according to a spokesman they were not aware of the car fire.