The Harlesden family of a "hard-working" Jamaican man who came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation claim he was "devastated" to suddenly lose his British status.

George Whitfield Boothe, who died aged 86 in 2015, came to the UK from Jamaica to work on the railways in the 1950s.

His family, who live in Brent, say he was a "kind and loving" man who was "proud" of his British Colonial passport, and to have worked for British Rail and on helping to build Spaghetti Junction.

Speaking to getwestlondon, George's daughter, Diane Boothe, said: "Daddy came to this country in the 50s on a British Colonial passport, which was that black book.

"He was a very loving father - kind but strict. He was very hard-working, he worked for British Rail when we were kids up until around 1973 when he became a self-employed contractor.

"Like most Jamaicans who came here he was proud to be here working, he bought his own house."

According to his family, from 1984 George would often travel between the UK and Jamaica without issue, thanks to having Jamaican and British passports.

But in 2005 a simple human error seemingly prevented George from ever being treated as a British citizen again.

Diane said: "He didn't have a problem until 2005 when he mislaid his British Colonial passport.

"Because he only had his Jamaican passport he had to get a six-month guest visa to enter the UK and then when he stayed they claimed he was an illegal over-stayer and that he had no right to be here."

She added: "He had a British driving licence and a British marriage certificate but when he reapplied for a British passport his application was rejected.

"My dad was very down-hearted and devastated when he was no longer accepted as a British citizen because he worked very hard in this country. When he left the railways he became a contractor working for himself and he helped build Spaghetti Junction."

George's granddaughter, Nadine Forde, an NHS pharmacy technician, explained how after her grandfather's British citizenship wasn't recognised the family had to fight to get him NHS treatment when he was ill.

She added: "They tried to say he wasn't entitled to any benefits, no pension, no anything.

"He was being treated as a criminal because they said he was an illegal over-stayer.

"But he came here as a British citizen - he had a British driving licence and British marriage certificate, his children were born here."

Despite being told he had overstayed, George stayed in Britain and died here without anyone actually trying to kick him out of the country.

But his family remain unhappy with how he was treated in his final years and decided to share his story after reading many similar stories that came to light during the Windrush scandal.

In response to the family's complaints, a Home Office spokesman said: "On April 16, a Windrush taskforce was set up to advise those affected and help people who need immediate assistance. This has included setting up a helpline to enable people to get in touch with the Home Office.

"If Mr Boothe’s family have any questions for the Home Office then we strongly encourage them to contact the Windrush taskforce so that we are able to resolve the questions they have in a sympathetic and proactive manner."

What is the Windrush scandal?

When the ship the Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury in 1948 it sparked an influx of migrants from the Caribbean, who became known as the Windrush generation.

There has been recent public outcry over some of them being threatened with deportation even though they have lived and worked here for decades.

They have fallen victim to rule changes in 2012 aimed at stopping overstaying.

Their legal status changed overnight.

The migrants were told they needed evidence including passports to continue working or getting NHS treatment.

But most arrived on parents’ passports and never applied for travel documents.

Their landing cards had also been destroyed in 2010 while Theresa May was the Home Secretary.

The eruption of the Windrush scandal, as it has become known, has sparked a fierce national debate over immigration and the status of those who arrived from the Caribbean before 1973.

The government has now issued an apology over its treatment of the Windrush generation.