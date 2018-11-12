Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-loved dog missing from a west London home for more than 15 months has been reunited with its owners... after being found more than 250 miles away!

A family from north Wales had spotted Kiara, the 10-year-old pure breed Pomeranian, rummaging through their bins and took her in.

But little did her kindhearted finder, Peter Whitby, know that the much-loved pet had been missing from a home hundreds of miles away in Neasden - for more than a year.

Kiara's devastated owners Antoinette and Juan Mino started to lose hope after months of searching when the pet Pom disappeared in August 2017, Daily Post reports.

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

But on the weekend, they received a phone call at their home near Gladstone Park telling them their beloved pet had been found in Bangor, north Wales.

Immediately, Juan made the nine hour round trip to collect her from Peter Whitby and his family, who had taken in the lost pet.

'We contacted the phone number and the owner broke down in tears'

He contacted vets and launched an appeal on Facebook after which the dog's chip confirmed she had been reported missing over a year ago.

Mr Whitby said: "On Sunday morning (November 11), I went outside to find two dogs rummaging through the bins.

"The Pomeranian walked into my house and the other - a Jack Russell - stayed outside.

"The Pomeranian was wearing a collar and after being bitten a few times trying to see it, we brought them inside.

"We took pictures and shared them on social media in a bid to find the owners and they were shared very quickly.

"In the meantime, we gave them some food and made up a room for them."

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

The 26-year-old added: "Someone came out to see if they were chipped and we found out the Pomeranian was called Kiara and had been missing since August 2017.

"We contacted the phone number that was listed and the owner broke down in tears.

"Her husband set off from London straight away to collect her and drove for hours.

"As soon as Kiara saw him, she made a really big fuss of him.

"It was a miracle they ever got her back, we are over the moon."

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

Choking back tears, Antoinette explained that they were having work done on their west London home when Kiara got out.

She suspects someone must've picked her up because she is a pure breed, but could've abandoned her after realising she'd been spayed and unable to breed.

Antoinette said: "We looked everywhere for Kiara, campaigned on social media and printed off posters when she went missing.

"We were heartbroken.

"After a few months went by, we thought we'd never get her back but at the back of my mind, I always hoped we would.

"Thinking about her, we were always very saddened wondering what had happened and if she was ok.

"We got her when she was six weeks old and the children were devastated when she disappeared, so when we got the phone call to say she'd been found, we were absolutely elated, we couldn't believe it.

"My husband got straight in the car and made the nine hour round trip to Bangor to bring her home.

"We are so grateful to the lovely gentleman who found her and took her in.

"We can't thank him enough and we can't believe she's finally home.

"It's amazing."