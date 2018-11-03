Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The approach to South Ruislip Tube station was blocked for the second time in less than 24 hours when a lorry got stuck trying to drive under a bridge which was too low for it to get under.

Images posted on Facebook from the scene showed the cab of the white lorry under the bridge but the rest unable to fit through.

Friday's incident came on the same day that the road was shut during rush hour in the morning after a three-car crash which injured four people.

(Image: Lee Wade)

Posting to a public Facebook group, one resident said: "What a clown! Because of one inconsiderate idiot the whole area is totally gridlocked. Hopefully [they] will receive a big fine and penalty."

Another said: "Are these drivers thick? Surely they have to know the height of their vehicles."

Police told Get West London no arrests were made after receiving a call at around 3pm and no injuries were reported.

The road reopened at around 5pm.