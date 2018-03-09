The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry driver who was on his mobile phone when he ran over and killed an elderly pedestrian in Fulham , has been jailed.

David Hastings, 45, ran over 84-year-old Thomas Goodison at the junction of Fulham High Street and New Kings Road.

The traffic lights controlling the junction were not working on December 16, 2016, when, at around around 3.30pm, Mr Goodison attempted to cross the road.

At the time, the lorry was stationary, but Hastings, of Manor Road, Mitcham, began to pull away and struck Mr Goodison.

Hastings, who had been taking a phone call at the time of the accident, stopped as paramedics battled to save Mr Goodison's life, before declaring him dead at the scene.

Hastings was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and admitted the charge at the Old Bailey on Thursday (March 8).

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The judge sentenced him to four years' imprisonment, and disqualified him from driving for five years, after which he will need to take an extended retest.

Detective Constable Sejal Unadkat led the investigation and said: "This is a prime example of the consequences of using a mobile device when driving.

"David Hastings was clearly not paying proper due care and attention while in charge of a heavy goods vehicle.

"He did not notice Mr Goodison in the road and moved away, inflicting fatal injuries.



"While Hastings has admitted his guilt and has been jailed for his actions, this will be of little comfort to Mr Goodison’s family who continue to deal with this tragic loss."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .