A man is in hospital after his lorry overturned near Hyde Park Corner.

At about 5.50am on Tuesday (July 17), police were called to reports of an overturned lorry on A302 Grosvenor Place.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived at the scene and took the male driver to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident, which took place just before the A4 Knightsbridge at Hyde Park Corner, led to the road being temporarily closed in both directions while recovery work got underway.

The overturned lorry was taken away from the scene at around 9.35am and debris was cleared by 12pm. Lanes one and two reopened at midday.

London buses 2, 13, 16, 36, 38, 52, 148 and 390 were affected throughout the morning while police officers and a recovery team remained in Grosvenor Place.

A spokesman for Transport for London posted on Twitter: "In Central London. A4 Grosvenor Place is CLOSED in both directions near Hyde Park Corner, due to an overturned HGV.

"Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire on scene. Expect delays in the area."