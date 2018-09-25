The video will start in 8 Cancel

A lorry driver has been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist who was killed on Chelsea Bridge.

Claudette Landi, 36, was cycling on the morning of Wednesday, September 27, 2017, when she was struck by a lorry on Chelsea Embankment, at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Chelsea Bridge.

Following the crash, just before 8am, a 15-year-old boy performed CPR on the cyclist as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Claudette was rushed to hospital but was declared dead later that morning. She became the seventh cyclist to be killed on London's roads in 2017.

At the time of the crash, the Metropolitan Police said the driver of the lorry had stopped at the scene and had been arrested by police on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jason Edmunds, 43, of North Cockerford, in Basildon, who police say is the driver of the lorry, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 19.