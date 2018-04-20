Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the sun shining and the evenings getting lighter it's the time of year where most of us want to be spending as much time as possible outdoors.

But while most of us will perhaps go for a walk, ride a bike or just relax in a pub garden there are some people whose outdoor activities are a little more risque.

These people are doggers and if you're not familiar with the hobby you might be in for a shock as apparently they are everywhere, even within earshot of the Queen's London home!

Dogging is the practice of engaging in public sex while others watch.

It normally takes place in secluded but public spaces, like car parks and wooded areas.

But dogging hotspots are also reported to include some very famous parks.

For obvious reasons, the practice is usually reserved for after the sun sets.

The bad news (or good news depending on how you look at it), is that there are plenty of dogging hotspots in west London according to dedicated websites on the subject, and you probably don't live far from some of them.

Despite what many people think, dogging is not actually illegal, however there are laws which allow the police to take action against members of the public caught in the act.

Under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, police can charge anyone caught dogging with indecent exposure, public lewdness or gross indecency.

(Image: Mirrorpix)

According to some of the websites which specialise in the topic, these are reportedly some of the most notorious local dogging hotspots ...