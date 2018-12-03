Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westminster's street market traders will have to pay more for their stalls after the council introduced a new licence fee scheme.

The traders have spoken out in consultations saying the controversial policy of increasing fees will cripple their trade.

But Westminster City Council told them it needed to make up a shortfall of about £1 million of overspending on markets management over the past three years.

Now, after months of consultation, the council's licensing committee settled on the fee plan with the most support from traders, opting to stagger the fee increases.

More than 100 traders gave their views ranging from worries about the increasing costs of running a stall to a lack of facilities offered by the council.

"Please think about my family. I have children. I work then I make some money to feed my family. If I lose my business I can’t feed my family," wrote one.

"We don't have water, toilets and electricity and we're not getting anything for the extra fee when other markets already have all those facilities," wrote another.

The new fee structure received support from just 55% of the 73 traders who gave their views.

From April 2019, traders will be charged £16 Monday to Thursday and £22 Friday and Saturday for the first year, rising to £22 across all days in year two.

The council says the new fees are in the lower range when compared with those of other local authority-run markets in London.

"As we’ve made clear, we’re committed to a prosperous future for our independent traders and so it’s key for Westminster’s street markets to continue to hold their own with other markets, online retailers and other attractions. Making sure fees remain reasonable for traders is just part of our promise to them," Councillor David Harvey said.

The fee overhaul also came with a promise of hardship support for less-profitable market businesses to help them become more sustainable.

Markets still popular

On a more positive note, the consultation showed Westminster's six daily street markets are as popular as ever, with more than 800 people chiming in to give their views.

Some said they visited markets, among London's oldest and are dotted around from the West End to Maida Vale, every single week.

Trading application fee discounts for local residents, charities and community stalls and new start-ups were widely supported by traders.

What do traditional street markets of the future look like?

Westminster's markets will also get a 21st century makeover with a review suggesting more card payments for customers and biodegradable containers are likely to form part of the fresh strategy in the new year.

The markets affected include Berwick Rupert Street markets in Soho, Pimlico's Tachbrook Street and Church Street offerings, Maida Hill markets, and Strutton Ground markets near Victoria Station.

The tradition of young people taking over family stalls is in decline and new ways to encourage a new generation to try trading needed to be found, councillors were told.

A survey of customers found they were increasingly interested in markets boasting produce and groceries, international food, and flowers and plants.

This is what traders had to say about the plans earlier this year:

However London's market traders also face heavy competition from online retail, just like bricks and mortar businesses.

Customers increasingly no longer carry cash and traders should be supported to offer card payments, the committee was told.

To help deal with the changes in shopping culture, the council is proposing to offer branding to promote the markets, and training for traders to create websites and social media pages.

The consultation also revealed strong support for sustainable markets from both customers and traders.

A pilot currently underway at Berwick Street, where stallholders were using biodegradable food containers was being eyed for expansion to other markets.

Church Street market was highlighted to the committee as an important source of low priced fresh produce for disadvantaged local families.