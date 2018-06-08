The video will start in 8 Cancel

The "popular" Lord Mayor's fireworks show in central London appears have to been saved.

It came close to being axed, after the display was deemed too costly, a security risk and a traffic headache.

But the fireworks are set to light up the sky over the capital once again, after the show was saved from being scrapped in favour of a war memorial light display at Bank Junction.

The Lord Mayor's Show is a three-mile parade celebrating the Square Mile's medieval roots, held each November.

A suggestion the City of London Corporation should can the display is said to have caused grumbles in the City, after a decision was made earlier this year to scrap the show's traditional river pageant along the Thames too.

However, a Corporation spokesman confirmed today (Friday) that plans to hold the fireworks display on November 10 continue.

The free fireworks display is fired from a barge towed by a tug between Blackfriars and Waterloo bridges.

The Corporation’s policy and resources committee did not approve a report on Thursday (June 7) recommending it be axed.

However, the flotilla has been scuttled, after its one-off revival in 2011 continued longer than expected.

The Lord Mayor's Show's origins trace back to 1453 when it took the form of a river pageant on the Thames, which is why the term "floats" are used today to describe the parade.

The river pageant continued for 400 years, then the show moved to dry land.

It enjoyed a fleeting return in the 1950s, then was reinstated in 2011, with a procession of traditional waterman's cutters carrying the Lord Mayor to the land parade.

The report to the Corporation's police and resources committee recommended the fireworks be cancelled; noting the budget was set to be £125,000, but it had been exceeded by £9,066 last year due to extra security requirements.

The report said the security needs were likely to persist, adding there had been concern from Transport for London and Westminster City Council over the roads being closed two hours longer than expected in last year's event, causing significant congestion.

The show's fireworks spectators usually congregate on the South Bank and the bridges over the Thames, requiring road closures on Victoria Embankment, Blackfriars and Waterloo bridges.

In 2015 the fireworks had been cancelled to show solidarity with Paris, following the terror attacks at a Bataclan Theatre concert and Saint-Denis.

The Lord Mayor's Show instead lit London's Tower Bridge in the French Tricolour.

There had been some suggestion of shifting the fireworks display to Tower Bridge, but it was thought unlikely there would be space for the crowds of at least 100,000.

The report said the fireworks were "popular," and suggested if they were cancelled they should be replaced with another display.

A light display at Bank Junction was proposed in the fireworks' place featuring a single beam of light near the London Troops War Memorial to signify the centenary of the end of the First World War and link to Remembrance Sunday.

This proposal would not attract the same crowds or pose a security risk, would be cheaper and would not affect traffic, the report said.

However, the committee did not accept the proposal.

"The plans for the annual Lord Mayor’s Show fireworks display continue," the spokesman said on Friday (June 8).

Proposals were now under way to expand the Lord Mayor’s Show: "to make it more relevant and accessible to a wider audience," the spokesman added.

Plans for food stalls, themed exhibitions, and an "Open House Weekend" event are under way.