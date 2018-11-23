Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Water has revealed they cleared more than 100 blockages every day from London's sewers over the last 12 months as a west London borough is named the worst for blocked drains in the whole capital.

The 41,167 blockages were caused by Londoners putting "unflushable" items like cooking oil or wet wipes down the drain and marked an almost 4% increase compared to the previous year.

The company's sewer flushers even took part in a special "3D fatberg experience" today at South Bank to implore passers-by to help reduce blockages.

Fatbergs, which can flood homes, are defined as "large masses of solid waste in a sewerage system, consisting especially of congealed fat and personal hygiene products that have been flushed down toilets".

We can now reveal London's top "fatberg hotspots", four of which are in west London, that experienced the greatest number of blockages in the last 12 months.

10. Barking and Dagenham

This outer east London borough was just shy of 2,000 blockages in the past twelve months.

With 1,925 in one year, the area experienced a nearly 7% increase since the previous period.

Thames Water revealed that it currently spends £18 million on clearing blockages to keep the London sewers running.

9. Newham

This Essex borough, named because it merged West Ham and East Ham, had 1,978 blockages.

This marked an even bigger jump from the last year that Barking and Dagenham, with a 12% increase in the number of blockages.

Thames Water says it is committed to reducing blockages by 10,000 across the region before 2025 as part of its £11.7 billion business plan.

8. Ealing

The first west London borough on the list, and the first to edge over the 2,000 mark with 2,012 blockages, is leafy Ealing.

Thames Water’s Henry Badman said that many people "still do not realise the scale of the problem in London".

He added: “These blockages can lead to flooding in people’s homes which is incredibly unpleasant to deal with and can be very costly, while also having a devastating impact on the environment."

7. Redbridge

Just north of number 10 on the list, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge also has a huge fatberg problem, with 2,018 blockages in one year.

As part of their determined effort to get customers to stock flushing inappropriate items down the drain, Thames Water unveiled a special mural at the Southbank.

They also allowed some brave passers-by to smell what the sewer flushers clearing the drains have to battle every day as part of a "3D experience".

6. Brent

Next on the list is the London Borough of Brent, which jumps to a whopping 2,189 blockages in only twelve months.

Thames Water hopes revealing these statistics will drive awareness of proper sewer usage.

They say only the "3 Ps" should ever be put down the drain - pee, poo and paper.

5. Enfield

Outer north London borough Enfield had a shocking 2,317 blockages, which averages out to more than six a day across an area with a population of only around 300,000.

While many people now know that wet wipes cannot be flushed, they might not be aware that it is also inappropriate to put excess cooking oil in London's sewer system.

Thames Water’s Henry Badman advised members of the public to store cooking oils in a container such a jar to cool and then putting it in the bin, rather than pouring it down the drain and risking a blockage.

4. Havering

Yet another east London borough is number four on the list with 2,331 blockages.

Surprisingly, this is a slight decrease from both the previous year, when there were 2,386 blockages, and the year before.

Great work by the people of Havering! Thames Water would be proud.

3. Hillingdon

West London's Hillingdon takes home a shameful top three spot with 2,379 blockages.

This is a whopping 15% increase from the previous year and means the borough is well on its way to an average of seven blockages every day.

Mr Badman added that: “It may seem easier to pour oil down the sink or flush wet wipes away thinking the problem has gone, but someone has to deal with it – and it could be you if the blockage occurs on your property."

2. Bexley

Bexley, a south east London borough that borders Bromley, is the capital's second largest "fatberg" hotspot, with 2,430 blockages recorded.

Earlier this year, a Channel 4 documentary revealed the secrets of one of London's fatbergs, which was an unbelievable 750 metres long, meaning it would take around 10 minutes to walk its full length.

Science enthusiast Rick Edwards, who presented the programme, described it as looking "like a murder scene".

1. Hounslow

The top hotspot in London for blockages and fatbergs goes to one of west London's very own boroughs, the home of Phil Collins, Mo Farah and Sir Alec Reed.

With an unbelievable 2,497 blockages, just shy of a quarter of 10,000 blockages, it means there is a blockage for every one hundred people living in Hounslow.

But if you'd like to take a look at a fatberg for yourself, there's no need to jump on the Piccadilly line. A 130 tonne monster is now on display at the Museum of London for your edification.

For more information visit the Thames Water website here or follow Thames Water’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds using the hashtags #FightTheFatberg and #BinIt.