Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Speak up, speak out" is the message behind a video released by Metropolitan Police as part of national sexual abuse and sexual violence awareness week.

The force is supporting #ITSNOTOK 2018 with a series of videos featuring officers and staff reading out statements of empowerment, as well as interviews and testimonies from victims and what help and support is available.

Londoners are being urged to come together and help anyone suffering understand that they are not alone and should not suffer in silence.

The week-long campaign began on Monday (February 5) and hopes to give victims of sexual abuse and violence the courage to come forward and report incidents to the police or other agencies.

The Met will post messages, videos and links on its various social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook focusing on four key areas:

- Police can help you if you have been sexually assaulted or abused

- Police are here to help all victims of sexual violence

- It is not okay to sexually exploit or abuse anyone

- Tell someone about those that are causing harm to you, or others

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “No one should have to suffer sexual violence and abuse on their own and no one should think it’s okay to sexually exploit or abuse others.

"We are proud to support this campaign, which encourages a wider discussion around sexual abuse and violence – raising awareness about this type of abuse and how the Met and other agencies can offer advice and support.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We want victims to feel empowered to come forward and report what has happened to them and we hope that the testimonies from those who have been through the experience will reassure people that they be will listened to and supported without judgement – no matter what the circumstances."

The #ITSNOTOK campaign is in its fourth year and is supported by various police forces and rape, sexual abuse and sexual violence charities from across the UK.

Visit the Met's Facebook page and Met Twitter account @metpoliceuk - using the campaign's hashtag #ITSNOTOK.

Fore more information about the awareness week, click here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .