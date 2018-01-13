The video will start in 8 Cancel

Londoners may soon have to pay a touch more for their coffee fix after Starbucks announced a 5p charge for using paper cups.

The world's largest coffee chain will introduce the charge at 20 to 25 central London locations to encourage customers to opt for reusable cups instead.

Starbucks estimates just 1.8% of customers are using re-usable cups but hope the extra charge may incentivise them to make the switch.

A three-month trial of the scheme will begin in February and if successful, it could be rolled out across the country.

Starbucks is continuing to offer a 25p discount to customers who bring their own reusable cups.

The money raised by the charge will be reinvested by Starbucks into research by environmental charity Hubbub into how to incentivise customers to use reusable cups instead of paper.

A Parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee report into coffee cup waste published earlier this month suggested a 25p "latte levy" could be imposed by the government on coffee.

A report comissioned by the committee estimated the levy could cut coffee cup waste by as much as 30%.

The parliamentary report goes on to say the UK produces 30,000 tonnes of coffee cup waste a year, enough to fill the Royal Albert Hall.

A spokesman for Starbucks said: "Ever since we opened in the UK, 20 years ago, we have looked at ways to encourage and support the use of reusable cups.

"We were first with the reusable cup incentive which we implemented in 1998 at 10p before upping it to 25p in 2008."

They added: "In 2016, as a way to heighten awareness and to promote reusability, we extended the cup discount to 50p for a few months. We found that this did not move the needle in the way we thought it might.

"To that end, we will be exploring the impact that a cup charge may have in changing behaviour in addition to the measures we, and the whole industry, are taking on cup recycling."

