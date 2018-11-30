Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Self-driving taxis will soon be tested on the streets of London in two world-leading public trials.

One of the trials has been designed by Team Apollo, led by private hire firm Addison Lee and Oxbotica, while ServCity is supported by Jaguar Land Rover and the University of Nottingham.

ServCity will see Land Rover Discovery vehicles working as a taxi service in the capital after further development in the midlands. If successful, a fleet of six autonomous Land Rovers will provide a premium taxi service across four London boroughs.

The projects was two of three chosen by the Department Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy for live testing by 2021, with Londoners set to be able to order a self-driving taxi in the near future.

Addison Lee, which launched in Battersea in 1975, has been working on an autonomous taxi service with a consortium of specialists, and carried out a full 3D mapping of Canary Wharf earlier this year.

The autonomous system is being taught to recognise the roads, street signs and traffic signals, so that a driver is no longer required.

A total of 15 self-driving cars will be released in Greenwich, completing increasingly complex and longer journeys.

The pilots will run as four services in Greenwich, feeding North Greenwich station and the O2 arena, as well as a hub-to-hub service where transport connections are low.

There will also be a "restricted, on-demand service" and a "go anywhere in the borough service".

Once the testing period is over, the government hopes Addison Lee's project will be publicly launched in 2021 or sooner.

Also part of the consortium ar DG Cities, which will provide the urban mapping, Immense Solutions will work with the data and Nominet will provide cyber-security to the platform.

The third project is looking at the possibility of an autonomous bus, to run a park and ride bus service across the Forth Bridge into Edinburgh.

The self-driving bus will be able to carry 42 passengers across the 14-mile journey.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "Self-driving cars will revolutionise the way we move goods and people around the UK.

"Autonomous vehicles and their technology will not only revolutionise how we travel, it will open up and improve transport services for those who struggle to access both private and public transport.

"The UK is building on its automotive heritage and strengths to develop the new vehicles and technologies and from 2021 the public will get to experience the future for themselves."

Paul McCabe, Addison Lee Group’s Corporate Development Director said: "The Addison Lee-led consortium will help quickly realise many of the benefits we envisage in bringing autonomous vehicles onto the streets of London – better mobility for its’ people, enhanced public transport, cleaner air and safer streets."