Police are searching for a man who followed a woman and took photos up her skirt in central London.

A CCTV image of a man the City of London Police want to speak to after the upskirting incident on November 1 has been released.

The disturbing crime happened in broad daylight at around 2.10pm that day in Broadgate Circle, near Sun Street Passage and close to the busy Liverpool Street station.

"A man followed a woman and proceeded to take photographs up her skirt without her consent," police said on Twitter.

The appeal added: "Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to the man pictured to help further their enquiries.

"If you have any information about the incident or recognise the man in the photo, call 0207 601 2999 or report anonymously via CrimestoppersUK website."

