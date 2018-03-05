The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of homes across London have no running water after thawing temperatures caused burst pipes.

Around 12,000 people in the capital were without water on Sunday evening (March 4) following the severe weather conditions last week.

Thames Water say there has been "multiple bursts on networks and an increase in leaks in and on customer properties".

Thames Water is now asking its customers to use as little as possible while it get things back to normal.

Problems have been reported throughout the capital, including west and north west London, with a significant numbers of customers currently without water or with low pressure.

Bottle stations have been set up in two areas in the capital for customers without water.

A burst water main has left The Broadway in West Ealing partially blocked while repairs take place. Ealing residents have also reported water supply problems.

In a joint statement with South East Water, Southern Water, Affinity Water , Thames Water said: "We are putting as much extra water as we can into our local networks and fixing leaks and bursts as quickly as possible.

"We sincerely apologise to all those who are currently without water or experiencing low pressure.

"Right now we really need all our customers’ support and understanding to help us rebuild supplies in our networks for everyone as quickly as possible.

'This will make a real difference'

"Please do not use water for anything that isn’t essential. Where possible, take short showers rather than baths, do not leave taps running unnecessarily and only run washing machines and dish washers when you have a full load. This will make a real difference.

"In the meantime, we are all working hard to prioritise supplies for vulnerable customers, to provide bottled water where necessary and to provide updates via social media and our websites."

Customers are asked to check pipes for bursts and to call a plumber if necessary.

Outside taps are especially vulnerable to freezing temperatures and bursts may not be obvious, the statement continues.

Bottle stations are available at Homebase in Woodgate Drive Streatham Vale, and Hampstead No 1 Pond Car Park, East Heath Road,NW3 2RJ.

Following the heavy snow, forecasters predict the weather will continue to warm, with the mercury predicted to hit 11C in London on Monday (March 5).

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "There will be a noticeable change in the weather, it will be less cold and there will be less snow and ice.

"We are now going to see slightly less cold and milder weather, by Monday afternoon the temperature could be in double figures."

