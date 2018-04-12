The video will start in 8 Cancel

Areas of west London are soon set to be warmer than one of Britain's favourite holiday destinations, according to the latest weather forecast .

Depending on where you live, temperatures could reach a cosy 22C next Wednesday (April 18) - trumping the party island of Ibiza in the heat stakes.

The welcome warmer weather comes after a damp Easter bank holiday weekend, with temperatures in the capital rising to 18C this weekend (Sunday April 15) before climbing that extra few degrees by midweek.

And we can thank a change in wind direction for the extra heat on its way, as we bid goodbye to the chilly easterly winds that brought us the Beast from the East and enjoy southerly winds over the weekend as the low pressure eases in, according to the Met Office.

So where in west London will be hotter than Ibiza?

Both Uxbridge and Southall residents are in luck - next Wednesday (April 18) is forecast to reach 22C in the towns.

Dry weather and sunny spells are expected throughout the day, with the highest temperatures staying put from 1pm through to 6pm.

Elsewhere in west London, Feltham could also be hotter than Ibiza, with just a 4% chance of rain at worst.

(Image: Met Office)

Harrow is forecast to be sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching 21C at lunchtime next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hammersmith residents will experience sunny intervals with some breeze in the air.

