Temperatures in the capital could rise to 18C this weekend according to the latest weather predictions.

While the Weather Channel expects rain and muggy weather to last most of the week, temperatures could then peak with some sunshine predicted on Sunday (April 15).

Don't don your bathing suit just yet though - a high risk of rain means it's not ideal sunbathing weather, but we could still be hotter than Portugal.

Lisbon is forecast to reach 17C on Sunday, which means London may just be a step ahead in the heat stakes.

So, heady heights indeed and a welcome move into springtime after that nasty 'Beast from the East' gave us a chill in recent months .

According to the Weather Channel's 10-day forecast, London will stay at a pleasant 15C with rain showers likely from Tuesday (April 10) to Friday (April 13).

Things will start getting warmer on Saturday (April 14) with highs of 17C slightly dampened by a 40% chance of rain likely to fall in the afternoon.

Then a "mostly sunny" Sunday is the day for Londoners to look forward to the most.

With highs of 18C predicted and skies likely to remain clear, it may be time to grab that beach gear after all.

Alternatively, you could do a lot worse than try out one of these '100 things to do outdoors in west London' .

