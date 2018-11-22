A4 traffic in the Earl's Court area has been heavy and slow because of disruption caused by a protest.

A demonstration by environmental protesters blocked the A4 eastbound at Warwick Road on Thursday morning (November 22).

The delays were near the junction with the A3220 Warwick Road.

Twitter user Susan, who tweets under the handle @SusanJe23074261 , described the traffic as "terrible".

She also appeared to question the wisdom of the protest given that the hold ups were causing polluting queues of vehicles.

Susan's tongue in cheek post on Thursday morning said: "Terrible traffic near Earl's Court. Cars stuck in the traffic jams are all chucking out fumes. What’s the protest about?"

Congestion continues into the afternoon on the A4 Hammersmith flyover.

The protests - led by the group Extinction Rebellion - began on Wednesday (November 21) and involved demonstrators blocking bridges to raise awareness about climate change.

