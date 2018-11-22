A4 traffic in the Earl's Court area has been heavy and slow because of disruption caused by a protest.
A demonstration by environmental protesters blocked the A4 eastbound at Warwick Road on Thursday morning (November 22).
The delays were near the junction with the A3220 Warwick Road.
Twitter user Susan, who tweets under the handle @SusanJe23074261 , described the traffic as "terrible".
She also appeared to question the wisdom of the protest given that the hold ups were causing polluting queues of vehicles.
Susan's tongue in cheek post on Thursday morning said: "Terrible traffic near Earl's Court. Cars stuck in the traffic jams are all chucking out fumes. What’s the protest about?"
Congestion continues into the afternoon on the A4 Hammersmith flyover.
The protests - led by the group Extinction Rebellion - began on Wednesday (November 21) and involved demonstrators blocking bridges to raise awareness about climate change.
Reports that the traffic disruption is not over yet
The latest is that the protest is continuing in several different areas:
Where were the delays?
The A4 Hammersmith flyover bore the brunt of the protest delays today
Traffic latest
The delays are easing, according to the INRIX traffic management service
1: A4 - EARLS COURT - EASTBOUND - LONDON
Traffic easing, earlier environmental protesters’ demonstration over on A4 Eastbound at A3220 Warwick Road. The protesters have left scene and delays are starting to subside.
'Terrible' traffic
We mentioned Sue’s frustration with the traffic earlier.
Here’s her tweet in full:
Who are Extinction Rebellion and why are they protesting?
The group made the headlines yesterday after blocking bridges in central London.
But why are they doing it?
Many drivers won’t care why - they will just be annoyed with the disruption.
Comedian Jim Davidson was one of those angry at being held up in Elephant and Castle yesterday.
Below are the ‘demands’ the group makes on its website:
We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. The government has failed to protect us. To survive, it’s going to take everything we’ve got.
OUR DEMANDS:
- The Government must tell the truth about the climate and wider ecological emergency, reverse inconsistent policies and work alongside the media to communicate with citizens.
- The Government must enact legally binding policy measures to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and to reduce consumption levels.
- A national Citizen’s Assembly to oversee the changes, as part of creating a democracy fit for purpose.