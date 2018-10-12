Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Metropolitan Police sergeant who took an office chair home from work has faced disciplinary action.

The sergeant, from the force's East Area Command, faced a number of allegations of "discreditable conduct" but only the possession of an office chair was proven.

PS Christopher Toms was the subject of a three-day public misconduct hearing which concluded on Wednesday (October 10), when he was officially found to have taken the office chair home.

He also stood accused of having had sex with a woman whilst on duty between September and December in 2015, however this allegation was found to be not proven.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that PS Toms had taken a standard issue police office chair home, where it was later found.

He has been on "restricted duties" while the allegations were investigated, but this will now be reviewed.

His conduct was found to amount to a "breach of standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct."