The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 40,000 people turned out for the 16th annual Zee London Mela which was held in the very heart of Europe's oldest Asian community over the weekend.

The huge Asian music and culture festival was held in Southall Park and was enjoyed by more than 40,000 people.

Dubbed "Little India" after migration from the subcontinent began in the 1950s, the vibrant community hosted the London Mela on August 18 and 19.

Over 60 performances took place over two stages, including a homecoming for former Hounslow resident and one of the British Asian pop stars in the world, Jay Sean.

Other artists included Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Ezu, Zack Knight, Arjun and Apache Indian.

Speaking after the festival, a spokesman for London Mela said: "Bringing the festival home to Southall has been very special and the crowds have been so incredibly supportive and responsive.

"At a time when we face so many uncertainties it’s even more important for communities to come together and the London Mela is an essential platform for that.

"We have already started thinking about next year’s festival and will be back, funding dependent, bigger and better."

(Image: Adam Weatherley/Hello Content)

With its reputation as the epicentre of the British Bhangra scene, organisers of the Mela even commissioned an exclusive Sounds of Southall performance, composed by legendary producer Kuljit Bhamra MBE alongside his mother Mohinder Kaur Bhamra.

The lineup featured three generations of artists from huge Bhangra artists Heera, Premi, Alaap, H Dhami and Mona Singh.

More than just musical performances, the two-day festival also included the Taste of Asia food market, the Magic Mela family area, an art installation and a funfair.

The festival came to close with a performance on the biggest Dhol Drum in the world by Dhol drummers as the sky lit up with a popular firework display.

London Mela, now in its 16th year, is backed by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Ealing Council.