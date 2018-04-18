The video will start in 8 Cancel

London will be hosting thousands of runners again this Sunday (April 22) for the 38th London Marathon .

Runners will face an additional challenge however, as this year's marathon may be the hottest on record .

After a miserable March, April has been much more promising, and temperatures on Sunday are looking to reach as high as 24 C.

That puts it in direct contention with the hottest ever marathon on record, 22.2 C at the 1996 and 2007 London Marathons.

Alarmingly, in 2007, 22-year-old participant David Rogers died that year from hyponatraemia, a condition caused by overhydration of the body.

Runners will be looking eagerly at the forecast this year, which could see that previous record smashed as the capital basks in sunshine.

The marathon is notable for people running in fancy dress, but it may be an idea to ditch the costumes. The organisers of the Virgin Money London Marathon have released their top tips for running in the heat.

Top tips for running in the heat Dress appropriately Get your timing right Keep hydrated Start slowly and know when to stop Make use of water Source: Virgin Money London Marathon

The average temperature for Westminster, where the race will end, is predicted at around 22 C by the Met Office.

Wind speed will reach a maximum of 12 miles per hour, helping drop the "feels like temperature" to below 20 C.

Meanwhile for hayfever sufferers, the pollen count has been predicted to be high, so pack the tissues.

