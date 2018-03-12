Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of runners will go the extra mile - or rather 26.2 miles - in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Pounding the iconic pavements of the capital on Sunday April 22 for the 38th edition of the marathon will be an estimated 40,000 people, and plenty of them hail from west London.

getwestlondon wants to showcase those who are giving it their all, what inspired them and how YOU can support them and their chosen charities, in keeping with the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon's "Spirit of London" campaign.

It celebrates the unique spirit of the world's greatest marathon by showcasing the extraordinary stories of its runners, champions, volunteers, supports and spectators.

Hugh Brasher, event director, said: "On race day last year, millions of people around the world were moved by the sight of Swansea Harrier Matt Rees helping David Wyeth down The Mall to the Finish Line. For us, that moment encapsulated the unique spirit of the London Marathon and inspired our theme for 2018.

(Image: BBC)

"Our #SpiritOfLondon campaign will unite everyone running on April 22 and the greater London Marathon family of more than one million finishers - and it also has a wider connection with the response of Londoners to troubled times.

"Sport has an extraordinary power to unify people.

"In the last 12 months London’s values have come under attack from people trying to destroy our way of life, our freedom. Never have the words of our founders rung truer.

(Image: Getty Images)

"In 2018 we particularly welcome PC Charlie Guenigault, the teams of Grenfell firefighters and the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust runners who are taking part in this year’s event."

If you're taking part in the marathon and would like to be featured in this article, please email frederica.miller@trinitymirror.com with your full name, age, where you live, a brief description of what has inspired you to run, a link to your fundraising page if you have one and a photograph of yourself.

Meet the west London runners

We will continue to update this list as people let us know about their race efforts. Last updated: Monday March 12 at 2.15pm.

Charlotte Lee

(Image: Charlotte Lee)

Age: 25

Lives: Hammersmith

Inspiration: In 2011, Charlotte became one of the one in four people in the UK to experience poor mental health. The NHS researcher said: "My depression was an isolating experience. For many months I was too ashamed to talk to anyone. It's now my mission to shout about it. My aim: to make sure just one person doesn't battle poor mental health like I did - in silence."

Charity: Mind. Charlotte has raised nearly £800 already towards her £2,000 target.

Support: Head to The Crab Tree on March 27 from 8pm for a pub quiz, or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlottelee2018.

