Hundreds of dangerous firearms, knives and other weapons have been taken off London's streets during a winter crackdown, in which 900 people were arrested.

A total of 359 deadly weapons were recovered during the two-month long Operation Winter Nights in November and December - 278 knives, 61 "offensive weapons" and 20 firearms.

Metropolitan Police officers covering the capital's 32 boroughs cracked down on antisocial behaviour, knife crime (Operation Sceptre) and scooter, moped and motorbike-enabled crime (Operation Venice).

Criminal activity at winter markets was also dealt with.

More than 1,300 weapon sweeps were made while forensic tagging was used to tackle offenders on scooters.

Met Police said in a statement: "The arrests made included 334 arrests following stop and search and 106 arrests for offensive weapon and for knife possession offences.

"As part of the activity test purchase operations were carried out by Volunteer Police Cadets alongside local Trading Standards officers across London.

"Proactive operations to target repeat knife crime offenders were also carried out, aimed at tackling those wanted in connection with knife-related offences and violent crime."

From April 2015 to April 2016 there were a total of 9,742 knife crimes recorded in the capital; in the same period in 2016 to 2017 the number had risen to 12,074.

The number of moped-enabled crimes has dramatically increased, from 5,145 in 2016 to 16,158 from June 2016 to 2017.

Chief Superintendent Simon Messinger, the Met's operational lead for Winter Nights, said on Friday (December 29): "This operation has seen all 32 boroughs working together to enable the Met to intensify its work to keep the public safe and make the streets and roads hostile territory for criminals.

"The coordinated and intelligence-led policing approach gave officers the opportunity to proactively and reactively deal with any emerging issues.

"This included daily patrols in cars and on motorcycles and bicycles, Automatic Number Plate Reader deployments, detectives conducting specialised investigations and operations, intelligence led action on individuals, and DNA capture.

"We are building upon the good practices established during the Winter Nights operation to help us to continue targeting criminal activity and protecting the communities of London."

Any suspicious activity or information about who is committing these crimes should be reported to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

