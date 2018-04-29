The video will start in 8 Cancel

Torrential rain and strong winds are predicted for Monday (April 30), as a yellow weather warning suggests homes and businesses in the south-east "could be flooded".

The adverse weather conditions will affect west London throughout the day, with heavy rain potentially turning into sleet accompanied by strong northerly winds.

Londoners are also likely to see daytime maximum temperatures return to the single digits, with temperatures dropping to 6C in Ealing, Hillingdon, Harrow and Hounslow.

The heavy rain, which is forecasted to begin on Sunday night (April 29), may lead to delays or cancellations of train and bus services, according to Met Office.

A forecaster said: "Heavy rain and strong winds will affect many south eastern areas of England.

"Spray and flooding is likely to result in difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures, as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services.

"Some damage to trees and other structures may occur."

(Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The good news is, after the yellow weather warning passes, forecasters are predicting 10 glorious days of sunshine starting from Tuesday (May 1).

Londoners may be set to swap their wellies for flip-flops later this week as temperatures will soar up to 21C by Sunday (May 6).