A nurse who killed a patient in her care by transfusing the wrong blood type due to confusion over similar names has been banned from the profession.

Lea Ledesma, a former nurse at The London Heart Hospital in Marylebone , was given an 18-month suspended sentence in December 2016 after being found guilty of manslaughter.

After a substantive hearing in October 2017, Ledesma was struck off from the Nursing and Midwifery Council's register and banned from working as a nurse on December 15.

The NMC report suggests Ledesma made a series of mistakes which resulted in a 75-year-old patient, who was blood group O, being given AB blood during a blood transfusion.

Shortly after the transfusion was administered on May 7, his condition began to deteriorate and he later died as a result of the incompatible blood type.

The patient had first been put in Ledesma's care after a triple heart bypass and the following day a doctor said the 75-year-old required a blood transfusion.

The nurse went to the remote issue blood fridge but “did not follow hospital protocol in relation to obtaining the unit of blood”, the NMC suggests.

As patient notes were reportedly missing, Ledesma noted down a patient hospital number from his bedside computer, which she thought was the correct code.

However, the nurse wrote down the code of another patient, who had a “very similar name” to the 75-year-old, by mistake.

Ledesma checked the name on the blood bag against the patient’s identity wristband and noticed they did not match.

After raising the problem with the nurse in charge, who told Ledesma to check patient notes, she re-checked the hospital number on the bag against details on the screen.

Ledesma, who said she did not know the details on the screen were not the patient’s, “convinced herself that the blood was cross-matched for the patient” and administered the blood.

The man's health deteriorated and he was rushed to surgery before dying shortly afterwards.

'A tragic case with devastating consequences'

Striking the nurse from the NMC register in December, the panel said: “This was a tragic case with devastating consequences for the patient and his family.

“The panel found that your failings were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with you remaining on the register.

“The panel was of the view that the findings in this particular case demonstrate that your failings were so serious that to allow you to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the nursing profession.”

The NMC panel made an 18-month interim suspension order which, if no appeal on the ruling is made, will be replaced by a striking off order 28 days after the decision is acknowledged.

Ledesma was also sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work over a 12-month period at her sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in December 2016.

