More than 100 firefighters are working to tackle a fire at a Knightsbridge hotel on Wednesday afternoon (June 6).
Huge plumes of smoke were seen coming from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in William Street which broke out shortly before 4pm.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent 97 officers to the fire who remain at the scene.
An LFB spokesman said: "The Brigade was called at 1555. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene."
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Knightsbridge is closed between Sloane Street (Scotch Corner) and A302 Grosvenor Place (Hyde Park Corner) - Road closed, both ways, while the emergency services respond to a building fire.
A statement from London Ambulance Service said:
“We were called at 4:04pm today to Knightsbridge, SW1X, to reports of a fire. We have sent multiple resources to the scene, including our hazardous area response team (HART).
“We remain at the scene.”
Firefighters are still working to control a blaze that broke out at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge this afternoon.
Shocking pictures show a Knightsbridge hotel completely engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out this afternoon.
Metropolitan Police is at the scene of the fire. A Met Police spokesman said:
“Police were called at approximately 3.55pm on Wednesday, (June 6) to reports of a fire at a hotel in Knightsbridge.
“Officers are in attendance with the LAS and LFB.”
More video footage taken at the scene shows smoke coming from a William Street hotel blaze.
One exit of Knightsbridge station is currently closed due to the nearby fire.
Footage taken by eyewitness Silvana shows emergency services en mass at the scene of the fire.
About the five-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is situated near Knightsbridge tube station and Hyde Park.
It is a luxury five-star, which has recently had a multi-million pound renovation of the entire hotel.
Eyewitnesses at the scene have captured the Mandarin Oriental Hotel engulfed in smoke.
Footage taken at the scene by eyewitness Dan Piper shows thick black smoke coming from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.
Onlookers watched as huge clouds of thick dark smoke billowed from the burning hotel.
Video shot by an eye witness shows smoke billowing from the hotel.
London Fire Brigade received a huge number of calls to the Knightsbridge fire.
More than 90 firefighters are tackling a massive blaze at a 12-storey hotel in Knightsbridge on Wednesday afternoon (June 6).
97 London Fire Brigade officers were called to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in William Street after a fire broke out shortly before 4pm. Huge plumes of smoke from the fire can be seen across west London.