More than 100 firefighters are working to tackle a fire at a Knightsbridge hotel on Wednesday afternoon (June 6).

Huge plumes of smoke were seen coming from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in William Street which broke out shortly before 4pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent 97 officers to the fire who remain at the scene.

An LFB spokesman said: "The Brigade was called at 1555. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Knightsbridge is closed between Sloane Street (Scotch Corner) and A302 Grosvenor Place (Hyde Park Corner) - Road closed, both ways, while the emergency services respond to a building fire.

We'll be bringing you all the latest update in our live blog.