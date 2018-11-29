Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dogs dressed in hats and glasses being exploited by buskers for tourist cash are being rescued from London's streets amid animal welfare concerns.

A chow chow named Sarah confiscated by Westminster City Council and Metropolitan Police from a busker on Oxford Street, is among two of that breed alone taken off the streets in recent months.

Westminster animal warden Vicki Bannon had been monitoring Sarah on the streets for some time and built a successful case to get the chow taken from an abusive busker this July, Westminster City Council said.

Sarah had trouble breathing and needed surgery for Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome. This was provided by the Blue Cross which looked after her until she was re-homed "happy and healthy" with her new family.

Westminster's licensing committee discussed the emerging dog exploitation trend during their meeting on Wednesday (November 28) as they discussed wider busking regulations.

A report to the councillors said busking regulators have noticed an increase in the use of animals, with dogs used in street performances by buskers of EU origin. The problem has been highlighted by the council and animal rescue charities.

Cllr Jacqui Wilkinson told the committee three or four more dogs were picked up off Westminster's streets this week.

She said she was "very" concerned about an influx of buskers using dogs to make money in the summer months, describing one sick dog recently seized.

"She had been very ill - a young chow, which are very popular. They have a thick coat so you don't actually see how damaged they are. We managed to get them rehomed with a lovely family."

The presence of the dogs raises questions about how they are getting into the UK, Cllr Wilkinson said.

"We've had vets talking to us about public health, of dogs actually coming into the country with fake passports," she added.

Dogs on the Streets (DOTS) founder Michelle Clark said the charity was being inundated by emails from Londoners concerned about street dogs.

Tourists are sometimes lured to the dogs with instruments, she said.

"To attract people to them they dress them up, unfortunately, in central London, which is a tourist attraction area. So the tourists will say 'look at the big dog with its little hat and glasses'."

Ms Clark said another chow had been seized in Westminster in recent months following clinical advice from DOTS.

She said she had also seen chihuahuas and spaniels used to attract donations.

"People do tend to look at a dog and its owner and go 'awwwww'," she said.



Ms Clarke said it was important to differentiate between the dogs being exploited for tourists' money from the genuine companion animals owned by vulnerable rough sleepers, which DOTS worked to provide care for.

"Sadly the ones who lose out are the rough sleepers who are out there 24/7 and everyone is assuming they are professional beggars out on the streets with their dog," she said.

She added there is often an assumption busker and beggars' dogs are stolen or smuggled into the UK. But she said DOTS has found many had valid pet passports and vaccine records.

Some are believed to be brought in from Europe via ferries or on trains, and do not have to go through quarantine if they have the correct paperwork, Ms Clark said.

The charity offers expert help to local authorities and passes them tips about the cases, but only the police and RSPCA have powers to seize the dogs under the Animal Welfare Act.

The council is looking at the animal problem along with its consultation on busking rules in tourist hotspots Oxford Street, Leicester and Trafalgar Squares.

The number of complaints about busking has drastically reduced in Westminster after the council introduced four dedicated officers to manage street entertainers.

Complaints dropped from 2557 in 2016-17 to 1733 in 2017-18, with 745 complaints by this August.

An RSPCA spokesman added anyone with concerns about animals on the streets should contact them.

"We're aware of a number of dogs being used for busking in London and have received a number of complaints about their welfare. Officers have been out with a vet to check on the dogs a number of times and we will continue to monitor them," he said.

Contact the RSPCA with animal welfare concerns by calling 0300 1234 999.