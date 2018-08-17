Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huge cuts looks set to be made to bus routes in London as part of plans to “reorganise the network” to reflect demand for services.

Transport for London is holding early discussions with councils across the capital on a number of bus routes after “usage of buses in central London significantly dropped”.

According to Transport for London (TfL), the reduced demand for buses is partly due to the number of alternatives now available, including improved cycling facilities and upgraded rail services.

This has meant there are “just more buses than needed in central London, sometimes causing bus-on-bus congestion”, a spokesman for TfL told getwestlondon today (Friday, August 17).

TfL is also predicting more Londoners will rely on Crossrail rather than buses when the line opens in December.

Early discussions propose cutting down the number of bus services running in central London in a bid to allow TfL to “refocus on outer London”, where there are fewer public transport options available.

According to public interest blog 853 , proposed cuts to 32 different services are due to go out to consultation this autumn.

The affected routes could change

When asked about this list, the TfL spokesman said: “The list will all depend on the feedback from the boroughs.

“The reason we’re engaging with them before the consultation launches is to make sure that they can feed back and potentially change the proposals before they go out to consultation with the public.”

If the list is what TfL ends up going with, Route 53, which runs from Plumstead to Woolwich, Charlton, Blackheath, Deptford, Old Kent Road, Elephant & Castle and Whitehall will be cut back to County Hall from March 2019 to reduce the number of buses crossing Westminster Bridge and travelling along Whitehall.

Route 171 from Catford Bus Garage and Brockley to Holborn would be cut back from Holborn to Elephant and Castle.

And a third route, the 172 from Brockley Rise, would be trimmed back from Clerkenwell to Aldwych.

Which routes could be affected by the proposals? The potentially affected bus routes, according to 853, are listed below. Transport for London says that although these bus routes were included in an initial list of those which could be reduced or altered, it is not necessarily the finished article as discussions are ongoing. King Road – Shaftesbury Avenue corridor. Proposed reduction in King’s Road, Piccadilly and Shaftesbury Avenue

Route 9 (Hammersmith – Aldwych): Reroute from Pall Mall to Piccadilly for faster journeys

Route 11 (Liverpool Street – Victoria): Cut back from Fulham Broadway to Victoria

Route 19 (Finsbury Park – Holborn): Cut back from Battersea to Holborn, New Oxford Street

Route 22 (Putney – Piccadilly Circus): Cut back from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly and extended to Piccadilly Circus

New route 311: New route between Fulham Broadway and Oxford Circus via Victoria and Mayfair to retain links broken by 11, 19 and 22 cutbacks Tottenham Court Road – Proposed reduction

Route 14 (Putney – Russell Square): Cut back from Warren Street to Tottenham Court Road and extended to Russell Square

Route 134 (North Finchley – Warren Street): Cut the 24-hour route back from Tottenham Court Road to Warren Street Whitehall / Westminster Bridge corridor - Proposed reduction

Route 3 (Crystal Palace – Whitehall): Cut back from Trafalgar Square to Whitehall

Route 53 (Plumstead – County Hall): Cut back from Whitehall to County Hall Marylebone Road - Altered route proposed

Route 205 (Paddington – Bow Church): Reroute via Marylebone Road instead of Marylebone station Kingsway – Proposed reduction

Route 171 (Bellingham – Holborn): Cut back from Holborn to Elephant & Castle Kingsland Road corridor - Proposed reduction

Route 67 (Wood Green – Dalston Junction): Cut back from Dalston Junction to Aldgate

Route 149 (Edmonton Green – London Bridge): Reduce peak frequencies from 11 to 10 buses per hour, add extra peak journeys and increase off-peak frequencies to give sufficient capacity

Route 242 (Homerton – Aldgate): Cut back to Shoreditch from St Paul’s and extend to Aldgate via Commercial Street to retain links from 67 cut back; reduce Monday to Saturday from eight buses per hour to six City Bridges I (Blackfriars / London). Proposed reduction over London and Blackfriars Bridges and on Farringdon Road

Route 35 (Clapham Junction – Shoreditch): Increase Monday to Friday peak frequencies from six to eight buses per hour to maintain capacity from 40 re-route

Route 40 (Dulwich – Clerkenwell Green): Cut back from Aldgate to Elephant & Castle and extend to Clerkenwell Green via Blackfriars Road to retain broken links from 45 and 388 cutbacks

Route 45 (Clapham Park – Elephant & Castle): Cut back from King’s Cross to Elephant & Castle

Route 46 (Lancaster Gate – St Bart’s): Add one extra AM peak journey to maintain capacity on Gray’s Inn Road due to 45 cutback

Route 100 (Shadwell – St Paul’s): Extend from Museum of London to St Paul’s to retain broken links from 388 cutback

Route RV1: Subject to separate review

Route 343: Subject to separate review

Route 388 (Stratford City – Finsbury Circus): Cutback from Elephant & Castle to Finsbury Circus, reduce frequency from six to five buses per hour City Bridges II (London) - Proposed reduction over London Bridge and Hackney Road

Route 26 (Hackney Wick – Waterloo): Increase Monday to Friday peak frequencies from six to eight buses per hour to maintain capacity on Hackney Road (from 48 withdrawal)

Route 48 (Leyton – London Bridge): Withdraw route

Route 55 (Walthamstow Central – Oxford Circus): Extend from Leyton to Walthamstow Central to retain links broken by 48 withdrawal Waterloo – Fleet Street corridor. Proposed reduction across Waterloo Bridge and along Fleet Street

Route 4 (Archway – Blackfriars): Cut back from Waterloo from St Paul’s and extend to Blackfriars via Queen Victoria Street

Route 76 (Tottenham Hale – Waterloo): Re-route from Bank to London Wall to retain links broken by 4 cutback

Route 172 (Bellingham – Aldwych): Cut back from Farringdon to Aldwych (note: it is unclear whether the 172 going to Bellingham is an error, the route starts at Brockley Rise)

Route 341 (Northumberland Park – Waterloo): Re-route from Gray’s Inn Road to Farringdon Street to retain links broken by 172 cutback, terminate at Waterloo Road rather than County Hall

Route 15H (Trafalgar Square – Tower of London): Operate heritage service only summer weekends and Bank Holidays Euston Road corridor – Proposed reduction

Route 59 (Streatham Hill – Euston): Cut back from Kings Cross to Euston, remove three peak journeys

Route 476 (Northumberland Park – King’s Cross): Cut back from Euston to King’s Cross, Reduce Monday to Saturday from 7.5 to six buses per hour

Geoff Hobbs, director of public transport service planning at TfL, said: “Buses have a crucial role to play in boosting the number of people walking, cycling and using public transport.

“As set out in the Mayor’s Transport Strategy, we’re currently looking at how we can adjust and reorganise the bus network to ensure it reflects a rapidly changing London, including planning for year-on-year increases in bus kilometres in outer London.

“We need to modernise and simplify the network and ensure that bus capacity is in the right places at the right times.

“We’re currently working closely with London’s boroughs on a potential set of proposals and they are helping shape our plans.

“These changes will also be subject to full public consultation before they’re put in place so we can hear from customers.”

Could the changes benefit west London?

More bus services in outer boroughs such as Hounslow and Hillingdon will surely be welcomed by local residents.

In May a bus stop was named the worst in the capital , according to data crunchers, in terms of the number of buses that arrived there late.

Analysis found that two of the worst 10 bus stops were in Hounslow, but TfL poured cold water on the data.

The results came from data firm Kognitio, which analysed 19,687 individual bus stops; 675 bus routes; and 9,641 buses in central and Greater London.

(Image: TfL)

Using TfL app data, Kognitio analysts looked at the waiting times between buses and found many bus routes did not fulfil their promised arrival times.

Ringway bus stop between Heston and Southall was afforded the dubious honour as the worst bus stop in London with only 3.6% of buses running on time.

Another Hounslow bus stop, New Heston Road, was recorded as having just 3.9% of buses running to schedule.